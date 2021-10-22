 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Actor Peter Scolari, of ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Newhart’ and ‘Girls’ fame, dies at 66

The Emmy-winning actor had been battling cancer for two years, according to his manager.

By USA TODAY
David Oliver
Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway in “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his longtime manager. He was 66.   
AP Photos

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks in ABC’s comedy ”Bosom Buddies,” died Friday at age 66, according to his representative Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. He had battled cancer for two years.

Scolari was also known for his role in the CBS sitcom ”Newhart,” which starred Bob Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper and aired from 1982-90.

Scolari is perhaps best known for his co-starring role opposite Hanks in “Bosom,” which proved Hanks’ breakout role but aired for only two seasons, from 1980-82.

Scolari played nice, shy Henry to Hanks’ boisterous, sarcastic Kip, two young professionals in New York who dressed in drag in order to live in an affordable women’s hotel. Their characters also posed as the brothers of their alter egos Buffy (Hanks) and Hildegard (Scolari). He had a lifelong friendship with Hanks, according to Deadline.

His most recent TV credits include a recurring role on Paramount+ series ”Evil,” as well as Hannah Horvath’s (Lena Dunham) father on HBO’s “Girls,” which ended in 2017.

On “Evil,” Scolari played Bishop Thomas Marx in multiple episodes in the spiritual show’s first and second season. His most recent appearance was in the Sept. 26 episode, “I is for IRS.”

He won an Emmy in 2016 for portraying Dunham’s father, who ha He was nominated three times for an Emmy for his role as Michael Harris, the officious husband of the inn’s maid (Julia Duffy) on “Newhart” from 1987 to 1989.

Tributes began flooding social media after the news broke.

“No better partner,” his “Newhart” co-star Julia Duffy posted on Twitter along with a picture of the pair.

“Evil” co-creator and showrunner Robert King wrote several tweets about the actor, calling him ”one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with,” he said. “He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful.”

“#RIP dear Peter Scolari,” actress Jackie Hoffman wrote on Twitter. “I was lucky enough to work with you and learn from you onstage and screen. A sweet funny cool dude. I hope you get gigs wherever you are.”

Actor David Kaufman wrote: “Just stunned this morning RIP, Peter Scolari.”

Harvey Fierstein added: “Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

City to reveal Southeast Side environmental review for General Iron permit

As part of the report, an EPA analysis shows levels of soot and coarse particle pollution are high in the community around a proposed scrap-metal operation.

By Brett Chase

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

The shots could begin in early November, with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas, if regulators give the go-ahead.

By Associated Press

2021 Christkindlmarket mug and ornament revealed

The 25th anniversary of the beloved holiday marketplace will be celebrated with collectible flute-shaped mug.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife

Robert Durst, 78, was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

By Associated Press

Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist

Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into a vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

By Associated Press

17-year-old boy killed in Gresham shooting

He was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire