 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Derek Hough sits out ‘DWTS’ due to ‘potential COVID exposure’

Host Tyra Banks announced Hough’s absence at the top of Monday’s show.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
Derek Hough poses with the award for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for “Dancing With The Stars” at the Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Derek Hough poses with the award for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for “Dancing With The Stars” at the Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

COVID-19 is continuing to impact contestants and judges ”Dancing With the Stars.”

After Cody Rigsby and his pro-partner Cheryl Burke both missed out on the ballroom due to positive COVID-19 tests last week, judge Derek Hough is the latest to sit out of the show’s live performance due to possible exposure.

Host Tyra Banks announced Hough’s absence at the top of Monday’s show.

“Due to potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of ‘DWTS,’” representatives for the ABC dancing competition said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The statement said Hough has tested negative for the disease and is vaccinated.

On Sunday night, Hough was due to perform in Las Vegas for his ”Derek Hough: No Limit” show in residency at The Venetian. But according to Ticketmaster, the show was canceled.

USA TODAY has reached out the Hough’s representative for further comment.

Banks said that Rigsby and Burke would both perform from a remote location for Monday’s show. Burke announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 27. ”I have really bad news: I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke told followers in an Instagram video.

Days later on Sept. 30, Rigsby took to Instagram to announce he tested positive for the disease for the second time this year, despite being fully vaccinated and following precautions set by the Centers for Disease Control.

“To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days,” he wrote. ”I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Burke, who has been teaching Rigsby remotely in anticipation of Monday’s performance posted a video on Instagram last week to update viewers on her health and her plans for “Britney Week.”

“Even though my partner and I have COVID, which I feel still so bad about,” she said. ”We are going to still dance on Monday, but we’re going to do it remote and we’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home.”

The duo used a recorded remote practice dance last week to stay in the reality dance competition.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Lightfoot warns city could be sent ‘into chaos’ after Kim Foxx’s latest decision to reject charges

But Foxx accused the mayor of getting her facts wrong regarding prosecutors’ decision not to charge five suspects in a deadly Austin shootout last week, and said there was not enough evidence.

By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman

Alderpersons accuse top cop of presiding over ‘most dangerous city in the country’

With Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on the hot seat at City Council budget hearings, council members complained about the rise in homicides, shootings and carjackings from last year’s already troubling levels.

By Fran Spielman

Illinois AG announces measures to combat rise in online child exploitation

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) will launch a webinar series aimed at educating parents on the best practices to prevent child exploitation online. The series was unveiled amid a recent rise in reports of child victimization online.

By Jason Beeferman

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez talks gun violence, vaccine mandates, CTU and more

After his first week on the job, Martinez sat for an interview with Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

How good are the Sox’ chances entering the playoffs?

Momentum has been a so-so indicator of postseason success. Overall season record has been better in the multiple-wild-card era.

By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times

It takes ‘more than a note from a doctor’ for a veteran to qualify for a disability rating

It’s also important to stress that the majority of veterans who receive disability ratings are average income earners or retirees, not high income earners.

By Letters to the Editor