Derek Hough sits out ‘DWTS’ due to ‘potential COVID exposure’

COVID-19 is continuing to impact contestants and judges ”Dancing With the Stars.”

After Cody Rigsby and his pro-partner Cheryl Burke both missed out on the ballroom due to positive COVID-19 tests last week, judge Derek Hough is the latest to sit out of the show’s live performance due to possible exposure.

Host Tyra Banks announced Hough’s absence at the top of Monday’s show.

“Due to potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of ‘DWTS,’” representatives for the ABC dancing competition said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The statement said Hough has tested negative for the disease and is vaccinated.

On Sunday night, Hough was due to perform in Las Vegas for his ”Derek Hough: No Limit” show in residency at The Venetian. But according to Ticketmaster, the show was canceled.

USA TODAY has reached out the Hough’s representative for further comment.

Banks said that Rigsby and Burke would both perform from a remote location for Monday’s show. Burke announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 27. ”I have really bad news: I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke told followers in an Instagram video.

Days later on Sept. 30, Rigsby took to Instagram to announce he tested positive for the disease for the second time this year, despite being fully vaccinated and following precautions set by the Centers for Disease Control.

“To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days,” he wrote. ”I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Burke, who has been teaching Rigsby remotely in anticipation of Monday’s performance posted a video on Instagram last week to update viewers on her health and her plans for “Britney Week.”

“Even though my partner and I have COVID, which I feel still so bad about,” she said. ”We are going to still dance on Monday, but we’re going to do it remote and we’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home.”

The duo used a recorded remote practice dance last week to stay in the reality dance competition.

