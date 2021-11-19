 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony returns to Millennium Park as in-person event

Crowds gathered at Millennium Park on Friday night for the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting, held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 in Millennium Park, returned to being an in-person event.
After a year off due to the pandemic, people were once again invited to the annual lighting of Chicago’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago’s holiday season officially kicked off Friday night with the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree, in Millennium Park.

The 51-foot blue spruce, donated by the Benavides family of Logan Square, was decorated with an array of lights and ornaments. Noemi Benavides was celebrating her birthday on Friday as well. The tree had stood in their yard for 34 years.

This year’s event marked the return to a full-on, in-person celebration for the first time since 2019. Last year’s ceremony pivoted to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities, which boasted a fireworks display, also included a pre-show hosted by DJ DJ Selah Say, with additional entertainment provided by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico (performing their new single, a mariachi take on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”), the cast of Chicago Opera Theater’s production of “Becoming Santa Claus,” a youth dance ensemble from the Kenwood School of Ballet, and special guests Dreezy Claus and Sister Claus.

A concert featuring Grammy Award-nominated singer Brian McKnight, a performance by the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “’Twas the Night Before...,” and the Chicago Soul Spectacular rounded out the musical extravaganza for the assembled crowds on the Great Lawn.

Friday’s celebration, emceed by WGN-TV’s Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge, marked the 108th annual City of Chicago Christmas tree lighting. The tree will be on display through Jan. 9, 2022, and the park will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

This year’s official Chicago Christmas tree, in Millennium Park, is a 51-foot blue spruce, donated by the Benavides family of Logan Square. It had stood in their yard for 34 years.
This year’s official Chicago Christmas tree, in Millennium Park, is a 51-foot blue spruce, donated by the Benavides family of Logan Square. It had stood in their yard for 34 years.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

17-year-old girl wounded in Englewood shooting

She was stopped at a red light about 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South State Street when another vehicle pulled up next to her and someone from inside fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois House Democrats’ district remap plan is up against more challenges

MALDEF claims the legislature’s district remap plan unconstitutionally discriminates against Latinos. The Republicans’ proposed remap is even worse for Democrats.

By Rich Miller

Cold weather, cold facts: COVID-19 spreading across Illinois, bringing worst daily caseload this fall

The weekly caseload is a 25% increase over last week’s seven-day total, marking the third consecutive week to see rising cases. Public health experts are concerned, but not surprised since winter is approaching, forcing people to retreat inside, often without masks.

By Rachel Hinton

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

The anonymous jury, whose racial makeup was not disclosed by the court but appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

By Associated Press

Teen boys, 15 and 16, shot in Fernwood

The teens, 15 and 16, were on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Popular Public League announcer Mark Farina dies at 61

Over the years and across the seasons, Mark Farina provided the soundtrack for Public League sports.

By Mike Clark