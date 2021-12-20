Stars of ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ share holiday recipes in free cookbook

They’re the actors known for portraying firefighters, paramedics, doctor and nurses on television, and now they want to share their real-life cooking and baking prowess.

Whether or not you’re a fan of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire” you can get a free digital copy of a special holiday cookbook brimming with recipes for the holidays (or year-round).

Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment and NBC are offering a free download of the “One Chicago Holiday Cookbook,” featuring a collection of recipes and family anecdotes from the casts of each of the three “One Chicago” branded series.

“For ten years, you’ve invited us into your living rooms ... it’s our turn to invite you into our kitchens to share some tasty treats and family secrets,” writes Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of the the series, in the cookbook’s foreword.

The colorful, 32-page book is divided into easy-to-follow recipes for appetizers and sides, entrees and desserts, and features a treasure trove of family photos, anecdotes, family stories and more from each of the stars who’ve made their recipes available.

Here are a few of the recipes included:

— pinwheel cookies, courtesy of S. Epatha Merkerson

— pear tart, courtesy of David Eigenberg

— spicy tofu with broccoli and cashews, courtesy of Marina Squerciati

— roast suckling pick, courtesy of Jason Beghe

— sabzi polo mahi (herbed rice with fish), courtesy of Dominic Rains

— sweet potato souffle, courtesy of Guy Lockard

—tteokguk (rice cake soup), courtesy of Brian Tee

— roasted Brussels sprouts, courtesy of Daniel Kyri

Below is the recipe for Pumpkin Whoopie Pies from “Chicago Fire” star Christian Stolte’s daughter Greta.

You can download the entire cookbook for free here.

Greta’s Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

INGREDIENTS: (kitchen scale highly recommended for best results; conversions are approximate)

1 29-ounce can canned pumpkin (or pumpkin puree)

460g (2 1⁄ 4 cups) brown sugar

205g (3/4 cup) vegetable oil

2 eggs

8g (1 3⁄ 4 tsp) vanilla extract

450g (3 3⁄ 4 cups) all-purpose flour

5g (1 tsp.) baking powder

5.5g (1 tsp.) baking soda

6g (1 tsp.) salt

14g (2 tsp.) ground cinnamon

6g (1 tsp.) ground ginger

6g (1 tsp.) ground cloves

5g (1 tsp.) ground nutmeg

400g (14 oz.) cream cheese

450g (4 cups) powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

For the cake:

1. Mix canned pumpkin, brown sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, and 5 grams of vanilla extract

2. Sift all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg into the bowl with the wet ingredients

3. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients

4. Using a #50 scoop, spoon and arrange dollops of the mixture onto a silicone-baking-mat-lined cookie sheet

5. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes at 350°F

For the filling:

1. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and remaining vanilla extract until fully combined

2. Transfer filling to piping bag, pipe filling onto the FLAT side of HALF of the (now completely cooled) pumpkin cakes.

3. Cap each filled cake with an unfilled cake.