 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Ferris Bueller’ accordion Berwyn polka queen Vlasta Krsek played in Chicago parade scene sold at auction

The custom-made Baldoni accordion sold at an auction of Hollywood memorabilia that saw the top price — $437,500 — go for Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten ideas for ‘Rocky.’

By Maureen O'Donnell
Polka queen Vlasta Krsek of Berwyn and her Baldoni accordion, which she played in the parade scene in downtown Chicago in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Polka queen Vlasta Krsek of Berwyn and her Baldoni accordion, which she played in the parade scene in downtown Chicago in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Gene Pesek / Sun-Times file

The accordion that Vlasta Krsek, the Berwyn musician who was known as the “International Queen of Polka,” played in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” has been sold for $12,500 at a Hollywood auction.

Krsek, who died of cancer last year at 83, performed “Twist and Shout” and “Danke Schoen” on the instrument while riding on a float with “Ferris” star Matthew Broderick in the exuberant parade scene in the 1986 John Hughes movie.

Vlasta Krsek and her accordion with director John Hughes and Matthew Broderick during filming in downtown Chicago of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Vlasta Krsek and her accordion with director John Hughes and Matthew Broderick during filming in downtown Chicago of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Provided

The accordion, which Krsek kept for years at her Berwyn home, was custom-made by Baldoni, a company long based in Wisconsin.

It was sold through Julien’s Auctions over the weekend at a Hollywood entertainment auction whose priciest item was a notebook, sold for $437,500, with Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten ideas for his 1976 movie “Rocky.”

The accordion Vlasta Krsek played in the parade scene in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was sold for $12,500.
The accordion Vlasta Krsek played in the parade scene in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was sold for $12,500.
Provided

World War II refugee from Czechoslovakia, Krsek immigrated to Chicago and worked at General Electric, as well as composing polkas and performing. Her performances included playing on Johnny Carson’s and David Letterman’s late-night TV shows and for politicians including President Ronald Reagan and Mayors Harold Washington, Jane Byrne and Richard M. Daley.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his defense

Smollett’s testimony would seem essential to proving the defense theory of the case as the actor stands trial on a second indictment brought by a special grand jury following a year-long investigation of the attack and State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office.

By Andy Grimm

College basketball Top 25: Purdue breaks through to No. 1; plus, my ballot

The Boilermakers have so much size, shooting, slashing, ball handling and depth, it’s a perfectly legit ranking.

By Steve Greenberg

City’s Pilsen plan and tax credit deals support affordable housing

A new round of federal low-income housing tax credits will allow for $1 billion in developments, official said.

By David Roeder

Proposed legislation would put unvaccinated on the hook for COVID-19 expenses

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said the bill he filed Monday comes down to frustration between those who have "been following the science and ... trying to do the right thing" and those who are "choosing not to get vaccinated who are able to for whatever they choose."

By Rachel Hinton

Bears coach Matt Nagy: QB Justin Fields’ status vs. Packers unclear

Fields has been out since suffering cracked ribs against the Ravens in Week 11, and Andy Dalton has started in his place.

By Jason Lieser

15-year-old boy shot, CTA bus driver beaten, two cops injured as police respond to large group of youths downtown Saturday night

Nine people were killed and 23 others were wounded by gunfire across the city over the weekend.

By Sun-Times Wire