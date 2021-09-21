 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Willie Garson, starred as Stanford Blatch on ‘Sex and the City,’ dies at 57

News of his passing was confirmed by his family via social media, including his young son Nathen, who posted a loving tribute to his late father on Instagram.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Actor Willie Garson has died at age 57. The actor had a recurring role on the HBO series “Sex and the City” and appeared in other series such as “White Collar” and “Hawaii Five-O.”&nbsp;
Getty

Willie Garson, who starred as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series “Sex and the City” and two spinoff feature films, has died. He was 57. The cause of death has not been released.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson was slated to reprise his role for the HBO series “And Just Like That,” a reboot of “Sex and the City,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Garson was born in Highland Park, New Jersey, and studied theater and drama at Wesleyan University and Yale Drama School. His other television credits include his role as Mozzie the con artist on the USA Network series “White Collar,” as well as guest appearances on “Hawaii Five-O,” “NYPD Blue” and “Supergirl.”

On Twitter, Nixon, who starred as Miranda Hobbes on the series, remembered her “Sex and the City” co-star as “a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”

“He was a consummate professional — always,” she wrote.

Mario Cantone, who co-starred as stylist Anthony Marantino on the HBO series opposite Garson’s Stanford (their two characters eventually married as part of the storyline for “Sex and the City 2”), expressed his sadness via Twitter, writing in part: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner.”

In what appears to be his final Tweet, posted Sept. 4, Garson shared a message of love: “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS.”

