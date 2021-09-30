 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tommy Kirk, starred in Disney’s ‘Old Yeller,’ dies at 79

Longtime friend and former child star Paul Petersen said Kirk lived a private life as a gay man and was estranged from what “remains of his blood family.”

By Associated Press
Tommy Kirk is shown in a scene from the 1957 Disney film classic “Old Yeller.”
Tommy Kirk is shown in a scene from the 1957 Disney film classic “Old Yeller.”
ABC/Disney File

LOS ANGELES — Tommy Kirk, a child star who played in Disney films such as “Old Yeller” and “The Shaggy Dog,” has died. He was 79.

Kirk’s longtime friend and former child star, Paul Petersen, said he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.

Petersen said Kirk lived a private life as a gay man and was estranged from what “remains of his blood family.”

“He was very much a part of our kid star community,” Peterson said. “He made some wonderful films back in the day. We saw and enjoyed them. He was respected in his church. He lived a quiet, but full life.”

Kirk started his career with several television shows including the Mickey Mouse Club’s serialized adventure “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure” and “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Ghost Farm,” which aired in 1956-1957. His big break came when he starred as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller,” a story about a teenage boy and his heroic yellow dog.

In “The Shaggy Dog,” Kirk portrayed a teenage boy who was cursed with occasionally turning into a sheepdog. He played the middle son alongside James MacArthur and Kevin Corcoran — who played his brothers — in the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Kirk played in a slew of other films in the 1960s including “The Absent-Minded Professor” and its sequel “Son of Flubber.” He also starred in “The Misadventures of Merlin Jones.”

In 1973, Kirk publicly came out as gay during an interview. The actor opened up 20 years later that he realized he was gay at age 17 or 18 and that his career was destroyed by his sexual orientation.

Kirk made some appearance in the 1990s and 2000s in films such as “Billy Frankenstein” and “The Education of a Vampire,” his final film.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Sterling Bay expects October groundbreaking for 1st building in Lincoln Yards development

The building will house medical research facilities and is the first step in developer Sterling Bay’s plans to create a scientific innovation district at the mega development.

By Mitch Dudek

The comeback kid: Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is ready, not rattled

Every indication is that Fields is poised to move on from a brutal game last weekend. It’s all talk until he delivers on the field, but he’s in a good place mentally heading into the Lions game.

By Jason Lieser

Voters won’t stand for any GOP effort to hijack elections

Putting Republican state legislatures in charge of certifying elections is an ominous development.

By Gene Lyons

Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House will help avert one crisis, but just delay another as the political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default.

By Associated Press

Year 2 of the Billy Donovan offense will mean a running of the Bulls

With a full offseason and a fall training camp, Donovan feels like the Bulls offense will be in position to maximize the strengths of the roster, but they better have their running shoes on.

By Joe Cowley

Charlotte looks to extend Illinois’ losing streak

In three of its four losses, Illinois was either tied or down by less than one score with the ball in the final minute.

By Terry Towery | AP