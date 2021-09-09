 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Judge Judy returning to TV, with granddaughter as legal analyst

She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.

By David Bauder | Associated Press Television Writer
Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 2019.
Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 2019.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow and the challenge of competing with herself.

She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.

Sheindlin, 79, moved to the new show when her syndication deal with CBS Media Ventures ended with some acrimony after 25 years. For more than a decade, “Judge Judy” has been syndication’s most popular show with the tart-talking New Yorker arbitrating small claims cases.

CBS promptly cut a deal to keep “Judge Judy” reruns on the air.

Sheindlin will be joined on “Judy Justice” by a new television bailiff and stenographer. Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Sheindlin’s granddaughter, will be a legal analyst.

“She’s smart, sassy and opinionated,” her grandmother said. “Who knows where she gets those traits?”

Filming for the old “Judge Judy” ended after CBS bought the show’s old episodes from Sheindlin. That enabled CBS to continue selling rights to air them through the syndication market without having to pay her to make new episodes. Sheindlin was widely believed to be the country’s highest-paid television star.

Sheindlin, a former New York judge, was also said to be unhappy with CBS for giving priority time slots to Drew Barrymore’s new show at the expense of “Hot Bench,” another court show that Sheindlin created, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We had a nice marriage,” Sheindlin told the Journal earlier this year. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

Two of her longtime producers, Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben, will join her on “Judy Justice.”

“Judge Judy” viewers have been conditioned through the years to seeing reruns, said Bill Carroll, a veteran analyst of the syndication market. Some stations would run back-to-back episodes, one new and one rerun, he said.

The show’s look and format was kept so consistent through the years that to many viewers it is timeless, Carroll said.

“If you were to say to most viewers that these are not new shows, they would say, ‘Oh, really?’” he said. They’re almost certain to surpass “Judy Justice” in viewership although, to be fair, streaming audiences are smaller than most TV shows, he said.

Still, its value to IMDb TV will be in driving new viewers to the service, where they may be exposed to other offerings.

“For them, it can’t be anything but good,” Carroll said. “For her, it allows her to do what she loves to do.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Things to do in Chicago for music fans

For fans of any genre, live music isn’t hard to come by in Chicago. Check out our highlights for concerts, festivals and live performances in and around the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Things to do in Chicago for theater and dance fans

Chicagoans can find a range of plays, musicals and dance shows at local theaters large and small. Our guide has the latest on what’s on stage in the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Northwestern hopes to rebound after season-opening loss

"I think we have plenty to fix, partner," Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "It won’t be hard for us to stay focused."

By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press

Michael Constantine, starred in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ dies at 94

The Emmy Award-winning character actor who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," died Aug. 31 in his home at Reading, Pennsylvania, of natural causes.

By Associated Press

Casting himself as an ‘outsider,’ California venture capitalist Sullivan enters GOP race to unseat Pritzker

In a campaign video, Illinois native Jesse Sullivan, founder of Alter Global in San Francisco, stresses his roots growing up in central Illinois and the values he learned in "the Land of Lincoln."

By Sun-Times Staff Report and Rachel Hinton

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times