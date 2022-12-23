The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Here a Santa, there a Santa — Santa Claus seems to be everywhere these days.

From Chicago to Romania to Brazil, Santa has much to do throughout the holiday season, not just on Christmas Eve.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, prepares for his long Christmas journey from the Santa’s Village at the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland, on Friday.

AP

Seems like there’s a Santa Claus, Father Christmas or Old St. Nicholas everywhere you look these days. (Or at least someone donning the red suit and white beard.)

Not surprising considering his “big day” is just around the corner.

Even in the shadow of a “Santa shortage” this year, the jolly person in the red-and-white suit is ever the globe-trotter, and has been sighted across the world, including right here in Chicago. From deep under the sea to high in the sky, on paddleboard and camelback, seems like Santa knows no bounds.

Here’s a look at some of the places Santa has popped up in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas Day 2022:

Palestinian Santa Claus Issa Kassissieh, gestures as he rides a camel on Dec. 22, 2022, near Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, ahead of the upcoming holiday of Christmas.

AP Photos

Dillon McGovern, garbed as a scuba diving Santa Claus, uses an underwater scooter to glide above the coral reef amid fish in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, off Key Largo, Fla.

AP

A zookeeper dressed as Santa Claus delivers gifts with food to the giraffes as part of a Christmas tradition at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City on Dec. 20, 2022.

Getty

Rick Rzeszutko dressed as Santa Claus sits in a sleigh prop at 900 North Michigan Shops, last month. Rzeszutko has been portraying Santa Claus for over 30 years in the Chicago area.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, rings his bell while standing on the stern of boat as he arrives to distribute gifts to children in the riverside communities of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

AP Photos

Firefighters dressed as Santas dangle on ropes Thursday as they scale down the Athens’ main children’s hospital to deliver Christmas presents to young cancer patients spending the holidays in hospital, in Athens, Greece.

AP

A young visitor describes to Santa Claus what he hopes to get for Christmas at Altamonte Mall on Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

AP

A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costumes waves to young visitors at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Getty

A man wearing a Santa Claus outfit exits a military medivac helicopter during an event organized for children of Romanian servicemen at the Baza 90 Air Force Base in Otopeni, Romania, on Wednesday.

AP

Climbers dressed as Santa Claus climb the building of the pediatric clinic of the Ljubljana University Medical Centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Dec. 19, 2022.&nbsp;

Getty

Guatemalan municipal firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, goes down a cable from a bridge to deliver presents to children in Guatemala City on Dec. 17, 2022.

Getty

A woman dressed as Santa Claus steers a paddleboard close to the Mare e Sol beach in Pietrosella on Dec.20, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Getty

Members of the transit police disguised as Santa Claus patrol on their motorcycles in Monterrey, state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, earlier this month.

Getty

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual Christmas run in Michendorf, Germany, Dec. 4.

Getty

