Here a Santa, there a Santa — Santa Claus seems to be everywhere these days.
From Chicago to Romania to Brazil, Santa has much to do throughout the holiday season, not just on Christmas Eve.
Seems like there’s a Santa Claus, Father Christmas or Old St. Nicholas everywhere you look these days. (Or at least someone donning the red suit and white beard.)
Not surprising considering his “big day” is just around the corner.
Even in the shadow of a “Santa shortage” this year, the jolly person in the red-and-white suit is ever the globe-trotter, and has been sighted across the world, including right here in Chicago. From deep under the sea to high in the sky, on paddleboard and camelback, seems like Santa knows no bounds.
Here’s a look at some of the places Santa has popped up in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas Day 2022:
For Chicago artist Rahmaan Statik, painting ‘Black Panther’ murals was ‘a childhood dream come true’
The Latest
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for one day before convicting the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.
Suh was not fined, but clearly hit Fields late on his seven-yard scramble in the first quarter.
Check out these links for more resources on reading.
Chicago Police Office Eduardo Marmolejo died in the line of duty when Sofia was only 3.
Millionaire’s wealth surprises heirs worldwide, winter storm warning in effect and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.