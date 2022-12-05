The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV Lifestyles

Dress like your favorite ‘Yellowstone’ character? Just scan the QR code

Fans can buy a bit of the Dutton Ranch lifestyle with Rip’s wedding band ($150) or Beth’s La Femme tee ($69). Finding the items is as easy as scanning a QR code shown during the program.

By  USA TODAY
   
Bailey Schulz USA TODAY
SHARE Dress like your favorite ‘Yellowstone’ character? Just scan the QR code
You can now purchase clothing inspired by your favorite “Yellowstone” characters or featured in an episode of the hit series by scanning a QR code on your screen.

You can now purchase clothing inspired by your favorite “Yellowstone” characters or featured in an episode of the hit series by scanning a QR code on your screen.

Paramount

Ever wondered if you could pull off Rip Wheeler’s cowboy hat or Beth Dutton’s faux-fur jacket from the Kevin Costner-starring hugely popular Paramount epic “Yellowstone”?

Now, trying on a look seen on your favorite TV show is as easy as scanning a QR code.

Shop The Scenes, a virtual shop from David Glasser’s 101 Studios (the production company behind Yellowstone) and Jill Martin of the “Today Show,” lets fans shop for merchandise featured in TV shows or inspired by their favorite characters.

The platform offers merchandise tied to Yellowstone, its spinoff “1883” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” 

“Yellowstone” fans can buy a bit of the Dutton Ranch lifestyle with Rip’s wedding band ($150) or Beth’s La Femme tee ($69). If your taste more closely matches Emily Cooper’s, you can also find a c’est la vie clutch ($115) or j’adore necklace ($98). 

The site had over 10,000 visitors per minute at times and has sold out of Beth’s $900 handbags three times. The company declined to share additional sales figures. 

For “Yellowstone” viewers (the fifth season is currently streaming on Paramount), finding the items is as easy as scanning a QR code shown during the program. QR codes can also be seen on “Emily in Paris” (season three will be released Dec. 21) and the “Today Show” later this month. 

Shop The Scenes says shoppers range from ages 25 to 65 and hail from Texas, New York, California and New England. 

“Americans of all walks of life want to dress, decorate, and live the cowboy culture,” the company said in a statement. 

Shop The Scenes’ website says items seen on the “Today Show” and the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” are coming soon. A “Tulsa King” collection offers two branded hats, with more items on the way. 

“Moving forward, we will continue to partner with and feature shows, movies, and even sports, with up to 25 new properties launching in 2023,” the website reads. 

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan CEO, talks new cookbook, the restaurant business
Dear Abby: Sister-in-law uses her anxiety as excuse to be rude
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
On ‘SNL,’ Keke Palmer confirms the rumors: She’s pregnant
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
Dear Abby: After learning my doctor’s secrets, I need to ditch him
The Latest
Pinky Cole kicks off “The Pinky Cole Experience Tour” at Gramercy Theatre on Nov. 14 in New York City.&nbsp;
Taste
Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan CEO, talks new cookbook, the restaurant business
Last month, Cole kicked off a five-city tour to promote her new cookbook, “Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind.”
By Associated Press
 
Kevin Higgins with his big smallmouth bass from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan. Provided photo
Sports
A big smallmouth bass comes in late fall from southern Lake Michigan
Kevin Higgins caught a 6-pound smallmouth bass in the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan in late November to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
4 people killed, 12 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend
The four fatal shootings occurred in under two hours late Friday into early Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
1 dead in fiery crash on Dan Ryan. Outbound lanes closed, CTA Red Line trains halted
Another person injured in the crash was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their condition was stabilized.
By Mohammad Samra
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Sister-in-law uses her anxiety as excuse to be rude
She verbally abuses people and behaves badly, and when confronted, she blames her mental illness.
By Abigail Van Buren
 