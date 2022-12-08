The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Celine Dion reveals stiff person syndrome diagnosis, postpones 2023 tour dates

The singer revealed the diagnosis of the incurable neurological disorder in an emotional Instagram video Thursday adding that the symptoms are what have been causing her to have severe muscle spasms in the past.

By  USA TODAY
 Updated  
Elise Brisco | USA TODAY
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her “Courage” world tour at the Videotron Centre n Quebec City, Quebec, on Sept. 18, 2019. The singer revealed Thursday that she is suffering from a rare disorder known as stiff person syndrome.

AFP via Getty Images

Celine Dion is revealing more health news that will affect the dates of her world tour. 

The singer said she’s been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome in an emotional video shared on her social media accounts Thursday. The symptoms are what have been causing her to have severe muscle spasms in the past, Dion said. 

“The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Dion said. “I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life.” 

Stiff Person Syndrome, or SPS, is a disease that causes “progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms” that are triggered by environmental factors such as “sudden movement, cold temperature or unexpected loud noises,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. 

The disease is considered to be rare and only affects approximately one in a million people. 

Dion added that the diagnosis means the Europe portion of her tour won’t be able to restart in February. The shows scheduled for the spring have been postponed to 2024, while the shows she had scheduled for the summer have been canceled. 

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” Dion said. “I’m working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again.” 

The French-Canadian chanteuse canceled the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” in January due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The North American portion of the tour was initially postponed due to the pandemic. 

Her Las Vegas residency was canceled in October 2021 after the “My Heart Will Go On” crooner said the spasms were affecting her rehearsals. 

Dion’s return to Las Vegas was viewed as a homecoming for the singer, who changed the landscape of the city’s music residency culture with the 2003 debut of “A New Day…” in the specifically designed Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Carrie Underwood opened the 5,000-capacity theater, instead of Dion, in December 2021 with her show, “Reflection – The Las Vegas Residency.” 

Read more at usatoday.com

