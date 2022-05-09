The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms

Monday’s revelation came via the show’s official Twitter account, which added “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert has been named to the Second City board of directors.

Stephen Colbert has paused tapings of “The Late Show” after revealing he may be exhibiting a recurrence of COVID symptoms.

AP

“The Late Show” is pausing show tapings following news late Monday that host Stephen Colbert is experiencing “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID.” Colbert stepped away from the show in April after testing positive for the virus and then isolating at home to recover.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that comedian Mike Birbiglia would be his fill-in host. At the time, Colbert said he had received three vaccine doses.

After returning to work last Monday, Colbert said at the top of his show that he was “back” and “feeling fine.”

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and James Corden all tested positive in January but have returned to their respective late-night hosting gigs.

Monday’s tweet said Colbert would return to isolation out of an abundance of caution for the show’s staff, audience and guests.

