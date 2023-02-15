The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Raquel Welch, Chicago-born Hollywood bombshell, dies at 82

The actor broke out with roles in two 1966 hits: “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”

By  Darel Jevens
   
GettyImages_557709393.jpeg

Raquel Welch in 1968.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Raquel Welch, the Chicago native who ruled as one of Hollywood’s leading bombshells of the 1960s and ’70s, died Wednesday at age 82.

Her manager said in a statement that Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.”

The actor broke out with roles in two 1966 hits: “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.” Welch was once dubbed the “Most Desired Woman” of the 1970s by Playboy magazine.

She won a Golden Globe Award for her work in the 1975 film “The Three Musketeers.” Her other credits included “Bedazzled” (1967), “Bandolero!” (1968), “Myra Breckinridge” (1970), “Kansas City Bomber” (1972) and “Mother, Jugs & Speed” (1976).

GettyImages_474301027.jpeg

Raquel Welch attends the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She was born Jo Raquel Tejada to a Bolivian father and Irish mother in Chicago. The couple had met at the University of Illinois and moved to Chicago, where they had their daughter and then moved away when she was 2.

In addition to her acting achievements, Welch found success as a maker of wigs with Celebrity Signatures International Inc. During a 1999 appearance promoting the wigs at the Marshall Field’s State Street store, she said she made sure the paparazzi never caught her off guard with messy hair.

“If you have an image, I feel you have an obligation to live up to it,” said Welch. “I feel I would be letting people down.

03193_35.3429.jpg

Raquel Welch stars with John Richardson in the 1966 prehistoric epic “One Million Years B.C.”

Twentieth Century Fox

Her career, spanning 50 years, 30 films and 50 TV series and appearances, began with “A House Is Not a Home” in 1964. Her last role was Rosa in the 2017 TV drama “Date My Dad,” co-starring Audrey Smallman and Barry Watson.

She is survived by her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch. 

Contributing: USA Today

