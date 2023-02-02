Chicago offering $11 million in grants for local nonprofit arts organizations

If you’re part of a nonprofit arts organization, now is the time to apply for a portion of the $11 million in grant funding the city is set to distribute this year.

“Nonprofit arts organizations are essential to the fabric of our city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday. “The 2023 Cultural Grants program will support the nonprofits that empower artists and creative workers and ensure their continued recovery from the pandemic. This latest program builds upon our ongoing commitment to revitalize and strengthen our city’s diverse arts community.”

Grants are expected to range from $10,000 to $250,000, according to the city. To apply, go to ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.

The Chicago Arts Recovery program is offering a total of $4.5 million in funding and is intended to support “marketing and audience development, facilities, technology, planning and workforce development,” according to the city. Applications for these grants are available through Feb. 28.

The CityArts Program is overseeing a $6.5 million budget in “general operating support for local arts and cultural organizations of all sizes,” according to the city. Applications will be available beginning Feb. 10, according to the city.

“Arts organizations across all disciplines are still reporting decreases in operating revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We listened to our cultural community and developed our funding programs in direct response to the needs expressed,” Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a statement. “These new programs are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that Chicago remains an innovative and thriving cultural hub.”