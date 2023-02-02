The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Chicago offering $11 million in grants for local nonprofit arts organizations

Grants are expected to range from $10,000 to $250,000

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, seen here in 2019, on Thursday announced a total of $11 million in funding available for local nonprofit arts organizations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced a total of $11 million in funding available for local nonprofit arts organizations.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

If you’re part of a nonprofit arts organization, now is the time to apply for a portion of the $11 million in grant funding the city is set to distribute this year.

“Nonprofit arts organizations are essential to the fabric of our city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday. “The 2023 Cultural Grants program will support the nonprofits that empower artists and creative workers and ensure their continued recovery from the pandemic. This latest program builds upon our ongoing commitment to revitalize and strengthen our city’s diverse arts community.”

Grants are expected to range from $10,000 to $250,000, according to the city. To apply, go to ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.

The Chicago Arts Recovery program is offering a total of $4.5 million in funding and is intended to support “marketing and audience development, facilities, technology, planning and workforce development,” according to the city. Applications for these grants are available through Feb. 28.

The CityArts Program is overseeing a $6.5 million budget in “general operating support for local arts and cultural organizations of all sizes,” according to the city. Applications will be available beginning Feb. 10, according to the city.

“Arts organizations across all disciplines are still reporting decreases in operating revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We listened to our cultural community and developed our funding programs in direct response to the needs expressed,” Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a statement. “These new programs are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that Chicago remains an innovative and thriving cultural hub.” 

Azurá Stevens will sign with the LA Sparks according to her agent.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Azurá Stevens is latest member of the Sky’s championship roster to leave team
After the departure of Stevens, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in three seasons with the Sky, Kahleah Copper is the only remaining starter from the team’s championship run.
By Annie Costabile
 
File photo of Rob Abouchar with a largemouth bass near the end of the ice-fishing season last years on Island Lake, which has the big Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby Saturday.
Outdoors
Lions Club ice-fishing derby and the All-Canada Show highlight weekend
Ice is good to go for the Island Lake Lions Club Ice fishing Derby and the All-Canada Show opens today for Go & Show this week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron
The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_02_02_at_7.50.53_AM.png
News
Fire damages historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets, other events
Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vacations can certainly teach us a lot about relationships, experts say, but they don’t necessarily make or break relationships on their own.
Travel Well
Can vacationing together ruin a relationship? And tips on keeping that from happening
“You learn some of the nuances or quirks about a person’s personality when you’re traveling with them, for certain,” one expert says.
By David Oliver | USA Today
 