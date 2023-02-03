The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 3, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Lifestyles

Paco Rabanne, ‘space-age’ fashion designer dies at 88

Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name of Paco Rabanne.

By  Elaine Ganley | Associated Press
   
SHARE Paco Rabanne, ‘space-age’ fashion designer dies at 88
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne acknowledges the applause at the end of his fall-winter 2000/2001 collection on March 3, 2000, in Paris, France. The Spanish-born, pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died at 88.

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne acknowledges the applause at the end of his fall-winter 2000/2001 collection on March 3, 2000, in Paris, France. The Spanish-born, pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died at 88.

AP

PARIS — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from beauty and fashion company Puig said.

Le Telegramme newspaper quoted the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, as saying that Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany region town of Portsall.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during the upcoming Feb. 27-March 3 fashion week.

A Paco Rabanne rare aluminum tunic dress is seen on display at Christie’s auction house in London, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2008.

A Paco Rabanne rare aluminum tunic dress is seen on display at Christie’s auction house in London, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2008.

AP Photos

He was known as a rebel designer in a career that blossomed with his collaboration with the family-owned Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the fragrance brands Byredo and Penhaligon’s.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women (to) clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre — the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know — and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?” the group’s statement said.

Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, the first product by Puig in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company.

Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name of Paco Rabanne.

In this file photo taken on July 22, 1998, models present creations from the Spanish designer Paco Rabanne’s 1998/99 Fall/Winter haute couture collection shown in Paris.

In this file photo taken on July 22, 1998, models present creations from the Spanish designer Paco Rabanne’s 1998/99 Fall/Winter haute couture collection shown in Paris.

Getty

He studied architecture at Paris’ Beaux Arts Academie before moving to couture, following in in the steps of his mother, who was a couturier in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for being dressed in a “scandalous” fashion.

He sold accessories to well-known designers before launching his own collection.

He titled the first collection presented under his own name “12 unwearable dresses in contemporary materials.” His innovative outfits were made of various kinds of metal, including his famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with Medieval knights.

Coco Chanel reportedly called Rabanne “the metallurgist of fashion.”

“My colleagues tell me I am not a couturier but an artisan, and it’s true that I’m an artisan. ... I work with my hands,” he said in interview in the 1970s.

In an interview given when he was 43 years old and now held in thFrance’s National Audiovisual Institute, Rabanne explained his radical fashion philosophy,

“I think fashion is prophetic. Fashion announces the future,” he said, adding that women were harbingers of what lies on the horizon.

“When hair balloons, regimes fall,” Rabanne said. “When hair is smooth, all is well.”

Next Up In Entertainment
With West Side mural, Barrett Keithley aims to reflect positive vibe from Black barber shops
Jennifer Grey embodies Gwen Shamblin, a diet guru with big ambitions, big hair
Dear Abby: Friend believed my ex-wife’s lies and cut me off
‘Dear Edward’ shows tears, laughter of those reeling from a plane crash — including the boy who survived it
Horoscope for Friday, Feb 3, 2023
How to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl, and which Chicago shelter is part of the fun
The Latest
The lifesaving medical attention Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month inspired the NFL and American Heart Association to provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week.
NFL
NFL offers free CPR training to public during Super Bowl week
The lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month inspired the league to offer CPR classes.
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
 
A new mural at 5131 W. Madison St., by artist Barrett Keithley to help promote a new Lyric Opera production.
Murals and Mosaics
With West Side mural, Barrett Keithley aims to reflect positive vibe from Black barber shops
“Whenever I walked in to a barber shop, there was an immediate sense of respect and positivity.” says the artist, who did the mural to promote a Lyric Opera production with a barber shop theme.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
GwenShamblin_Unit_111422_PB_0203_horizontalcrop.jpg
Movies and TV
Jennifer Grey embodies Gwen Shamblin, a diet guru with big ambitions, big hair
Lifetime movie neatly summarizes the bizarre life of the late weight-loss evangelist, who built a church around her faith-based nutrition philosophy.
By Richard Roeper
 
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Second man charged in deadly robbery in Loop last fall that killed chef as he left restaurant where he worked
Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. and charged with killing Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6. A week after the attack, another man, Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with the murder.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Washington Capitals signed former Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million.
NHL
Dylan Strome agrees to $25 million, 5-year extension with Capitals
Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 