Taste of Chicago 2023: Doug E. Fresh, Proyecto Uno, Whitney to perform

An old-school hip-hop revue starring Doug E. Fresh and EPMD highlights the musical lineup of next month’s Taste of Chicago, which also will feature Dominican American group Proyecto Uno and Chicago bands Mariachi Sirenas and Whitney.

Bumped from its usual July dates by the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, this year’s Taste is set for Sept. 8-10 and will bring eats from a wide variety of Chicago eateries to Grant Park.

Here’s the main stage concert lineup, announced Wednesday:



Sept. 8, “Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50,” featuring rap pioneers Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.

Dominican American trio Proyecto Uno headlines Sept. 9 at Taste of Chicago. Endry Rovaz/Pink Diamond Studios

Sept. 9, Proyecto Uno, known for its innovative blend of merengue with techno and hip-hop beats. The band follows a 6 p.m. set by Lupita Infante backed by Chicago’s all-female Mariachi Sirenas.

Sept. 10, Folk-rock duo Whitney, with another Chicago act, White Mystery, opening.

The restaurants serving up dishes will include: Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Sapori Trattoria, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, The Original Rainbow Cone, Healthy Substance Kitchen, LC Pho Restaurant, Yum Dum, Churro Factory (Xurro), African Food Palace, Porkchop, The Eli’s Cheesecake Company, Esperanza, Robinson No. 1 Ribs, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tacotlan, JJ Thai Street Food, Doom Street Eats, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Billy Goat Tavern, Chicago Eats, Gaby’s Funnel Cakes, Frannie’s Café, Prime Tacos, The Sole Ingredient Catering, BJ’s Market & Bakery, Connie’s Pizza, Seoul Taco Chicago, Chicago’s Doghouse, Tandoor Char House, Pies of London, Banato, Mr. E Chef Catering, Josephine’s Cooking and Yvolina’s Tamales.

Chicago duo Whitney will perform Sept. 10 at Taste of Chicago. Daniel Topete

The festival will also include 15 food trucks, a beer hall, wine garden and cocktail lounge.

Entering the fest is free but food at each stand will cost you — all vendors accept cash or credit. There won’t be any Taste tickets.

The Chicago SummerDance Stage will turn Buckingham Fountain into a dance floor with free lessons and live music, with line dancing, Peruvian folk dancing, Swing, Salsa and more.

And Chicago’s rising stars will take the Goose Island Stage, where the line-up hasn’t been announced yet.

