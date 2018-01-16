Dorothy Milne stepping down from Lifeline Theatre post

Lifeline Theatres longtime artistic director Dorothy Milne is leaving her post in the coming year, according to an announcement today from the theater company.

“I love my job and I won’t be leaving Lifeline,” Milne said in the announcement. “I will still be an active ensemble member and volunteer. But I’m over 60 years old and I look forward to spending more time away from a desk.”

Milne joined the theater’s ensemble in 1992, and selected artistic director in 1999.

Under Milne’s leadership, Lifeline flourished, growing from an annual operating budget of just over $300,000 to just under $1 million. She directed 22 shows and produced 116 plays during her affiliation with the troupe.

“Lifeline will conduct a search that invites both internal and external candidates to apply,” Milne said in the announcement. “The successful candidate would become a Lifeline ensemble member, if they are not already, and would engage in our ensemble development process. This is not a traditional AD role: we are a true collective, deciding all artistic programming for the season as an ensemble. The ideal candidate is both a creative force and someone who finds passion in mentoring, creating opportunity for others, growing Lifeline’s family, engaging our community partners, and actively collaborating with Lifeline’s ensemble, board, and staff.”