Lifeline Theatres longtime artistic director Dorothy Milne is leaving her post in the coming year, according to an announcement today from the theater company.
“I love my job and I won’t be leaving Lifeline,” Milne said in the announcement. “I will still be an active ensemble member and volunteer. But I’m over 60 years old and I look forward to spending more time away from a desk.”
Milne joined the theater’s ensemble in 1992, and selected artistic director in 1999.
Under Milne’s leadership, Lifeline flourished, growing from an annual operating budget of just over $300,000 to just under $1 million. She directed 22 shows and produced 116 plays during her affiliation with the troupe.
“Lifeline will conduct a search that invites both internal and external candidates to apply,” Milne said in the announcement. “The successful candidate would become a Lifeline ensemble member, if they are not already, and would engage in our ensemble development process. This is not a traditional AD role: we are a true collective, deciding all artistic programming for the season as an ensemble. The ideal candidate is both a creative force and someone who finds passion in mentoring, creating opportunity for others, growing Lifeline’s family, engaging our community partners, and actively collaborating with Lifeline’s ensemble, board, and staff.”