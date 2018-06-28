The Mix — Some cool things to do June 29-July 5, 2018

CHICAGO FIREWORKS

Hey Chicago, Navy Pier is the place to be for the annual 4th of July fireworks extravaganza. Set to a patriotic soundtrack, the nighttime sky show kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Can’t wait till the 4th? An earlier fireworks show takes place at 10:15 p.m. June 30. Visit navypier.org for the full schedule of this summer’s fireworks shows at the pier.

CHICAGO RIBS!

The 10th annual Windy City Ribfest celebration runs June 29-July 1 at Broadway and Lawrence. That’s three days of food and music in one of the city’s biggest street parties. In addition to food and drink, there are plenty of arts & crafts and a kids’ area. Patrons can also vote for their favorite ribs! The music lineup includes 6 Candles, Electric Lotus, Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, Mobley and more. For more info, visit chicagoevents.com

ALTERNATE ‘FIREWORKS’

While fireworks are lighting up the skies, a Japanese anime film called “Fireworks” will be gracing local movie screens. The movie from director Akiyuki Shinbo concerns a teenage girl eager to escape her smothering family who discovers a way to rewind time. It’s showing at multiple area theaters on July 3, 5 and 7. For details and tickets, see fathomevents.com.

OK COLLABORATOR

Get to know Junun, the band opening for Radiohead next week at the United Center, by catching a documentary of the same name at 9:30 p.m. July 5 at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread”) directs this profile of a band melding the talents of Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood with Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and India’s Rajasthan Express.

SKY SHOW

The annual Eyes to the Skies Balloon Festival runs June 29-July 1 in the western suburb. Nightly fireworks, music on two stages, a full carnival and of course plenty of hot air balloons (including a nightly evening “balloon glow”) are all part of the fun. The festival benefits local charities. The festival grounds are located at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St. Doors open at noon. Visit eyestotheskies.org for all the details.

10 BANDS/$20

Alt-rock fans, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park is the place to be June 30 for PIQNIQ, an all-day music festival put on by WKQX-FM celebrating all things alt-rock. The music lineup includes Greta Van Fleet, Dashboard Confessional, Awolnation, Bush, The Neighbourhood and more. Tickets start at $20. Gates open at 1 p.m. Visit 101wkqx.com/piqniq

VEGETARIAN EXTRAVAGANZA

Chicago Vegandale is set for June 30 at Butler Field in Grant Park. More than 70 vendors, featuring food, beer, wine and more, will be showcased. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For info and tickets, visit vegandalefeset.com/chicago

BIKES & BEER!

Music, dancing, lawn games, plenty of New Belgium beer and of course bicycling are all part of the fun at the 2018 edition of Tour de Fat, from noon to 5 p.m. June 30 near the Humboldt Park Boathouse. This year’s headliners are L.A. alt-rockers Best Coast. Entertainment acts include Daredevil Chicken, Handsome Little Devils, Sedan Halen and KOLARS. Admission is $15, and part of the proceeds will benefit West Town Bikes. To participate in the event’s bike parade, you must register your bike at 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Park Boathouse parking lot, 1301 N. Sacramento. For all the details, visit newbelgium.com

MORE RIBS AND MORE!

Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band are among the music lineup for the annual Naperville Ribfest, July 4-7 in the western suburb. Also on tap: Melissa Etheridge, Stray Cats, Pitbull, Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis. BBQ ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken and tasty sauces, plenty of libations and much more are among the fare at the celebration, located at 724 W. Street. Visit ribfest.net