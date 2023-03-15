Reset on the Road: Mayoral Candidate Runoff Forum

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ are bringing the city’s mayoral candidates together ahead of the runoff election on April 4.

Join us in-person, virtually or on-air on March 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT for a live candidate forum at UChicago’s Logan Center on the city’s South Side (915 E 60th St). The forum will be moderated by WBEZ Host of Reset Sasha-Ann Simons.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas will face off for one hour, followed by a 30-minute panel featuring some of Chicago’s top political journalists and strategists.

This event is free and open to the public. Our coverage of the 2023 mayoral election, including this forum, are crafted based on survey responses from Chicagoans. You can submit your questions for the candidates here.