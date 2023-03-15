The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Events

Reset on the Road: Mayoral Candidate Runoff Forum

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE Reset on the Road: Mayoral Candidate Runoff Forum
Reset_on_the_Road.jpeg

Reset on the Road: Mayoral Candidate Runoff Forum | Thursday, March 30 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. CT.

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ are bringing the city’s mayoral candidates together ahead of the runoff election on April 4.

Join us in-person, virtually or on-air on March 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT for a live candidate forum at UChicago’s Logan Center on the city’s South Side (915 E 60th St). The forum will be moderated by WBEZ Host of Reset Sasha-Ann Simons.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas will face off for one hour, followed by a 30-minute panel featuring some of Chicago’s top political journalists and strategists.

This event is free and open to the public. Our coverage of the 2023 mayoral election, including this forum, are crafted based on survey responses from Chicagoans. You can submit your questions for the candidates here.

Reset on the Road: Mayoral Candidate Runoff Forum
March 30 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

Next Up In News
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
As Chicago’s embattled top cop leaves, the search for a replacement marks new civilian commission’s first real test
Railroad merger OK blasted by suburban mayors, Illinois lawmakers
Jurors in ComEd bribery trial told they will hear over 100 recordings as federal prosecutors lay out their case
City Council OKs more video surveillance — and more automated tickets
Northwestern begins transplant trial for stage 4 lung cancer patients who have run out of traditional treatment options
The Latest
Newly appointed Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago special agent-in-charge Sheila Lyons.
Politics
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
Lyons, the first woman to hold the post, says she’ll target Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, saying the fentanyl they supply is “like nothing I’ve ever seen in my 30 years in law enforcement.”
By Frank Main
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds when he played for the Bills.
Bears
Bears have upgraded NFL’s worst roster, but more work is necessary
The upside is that general manager Ryan Poles brought in good players without wrecking what should be a similarly enticing opportunity a year from now.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_112156072.jpg
Crime
As Chicago’s embattled top cop leaves, the search for a replacement marks new civilian commission’s first real test
Members of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability said the incoming mayor won’t have outsized influence in recommending candidates and won’t be able to subvert the process, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel did.
By Tom Schuba
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers running onto the field before a game last season.
Bears
After stringing everyone along, Aaron Rodgers reveals what we already knew: It’s all about him
He intends to play for the Jets in 2023 after 18 years in Green Bay
By Rick Morrissey
 
A Canadian Pacific locomotive
Transportation
Railroad merger OK blasted by suburban mayors, Illinois lawmakers
Metra, suburban mayors wary of more delays because of increase freight traffic in the Chicago area.
By David Struett
 