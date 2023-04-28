The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
Join environmental reporter Brett Chase and community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen on May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Brought to you by The Chicago Community Trust
Join us in person for The Environmental Justice Exchange, a conversation about air pollution in Pilsen.
A controversial scrap-metal operation in Pilsen has neighbors concerned about their health.
Join community experts for a discussion about living next to Sims Metal Management in an area of the city that suffers from poor air quality.
Our event moderator, Brett Chase, Sun-Times environmental reporter, will be joined by:
- Mary Gonzales, chair of the Social Justice Committee at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen
- Tanya Lozano, director of Healthy Hood Chicago and a local community activist
- Theresa McNamara, chairwoman of the Southwest Environmental Alliance
- Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force
Attend the live conversation on May 10 from 6-7 p.m. CT at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (2127 W. 22nd Pl.).
May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church
This event is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.
