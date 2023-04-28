Brought to you by The Chicago Community Trust

Join us in person for The Environmental Justice Exchange, a conversation about air pollution in Pilsen.

A controversial scrap-metal operation in Pilsen has neighbors concerned about their health.

Join community experts for a discussion about living next to Sims Metal Management in an area of the city that suffers from poor air quality.

Our event moderator, Brett Chase, Sun-Times environmental reporter, will be joined by:



Mary Gonzales , chair of the Social Justice Committee at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen

, chair of the Social Justice Committee at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen Tanya Lozano , director of Healthy Hood Chicago and a local community activist

, director of Healthy Hood Chicago and a local community activist Theresa McNamara , chairwoman of the Southwest Environmental Alliance

, chairwoman of the Southwest Environmental Alliance Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force

Attend the live conversation on May 10 from 6-7 p.m. CT at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (2127 W. 22nd Pl.).

The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen May 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church

