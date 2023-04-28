The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
Events Environment

The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen

Join environmental reporter Brett Chase and community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen on May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
EJE_eventChorus_051022.png

The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen | May 10, 2023

Brought to you by The Chicago Community Trust

Join us in person for The Environmental Justice Exchange, a conversation about air pollution in Pilsen. 

A controversial scrap-metal operation in Pilsen has neighbors concerned about their health. 

Join community experts for a discussion about living next to Sims Metal Management in an area of the city that suffers from poor air quality. 

Our event moderator, Brett Chase, Sun-Times environmental reporter, will be joined by: 

  • Mary Gonzales, chair of the Social Justice Committee at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen
  • Tanya Lozano, director of Healthy Hood Chicago and a local community activist
  • Theresa McNamara, chairwoman of the Southwest Environmental Alliance
  • Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force

Attend the live conversation on May 10 from 6-7 p.m. CT at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (2127 W. 22nd Pl.). 

The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church
RSVP

This event is made possible by the generous support of The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Chicago man soaked by unlicensed plumber
4-year-old child, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into daycare center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Bar owners, Greater Grand Crossing residents at odds over crowds, violence on East 75th Street
Too much ado over coronation of King Charles III? Sally Bedell Smith doesn’t think so
A year after he lost his mom and his home, 14-year-old boy is shot dead in South Chicago. ‘He was a baby.’
Teen killed, another wounded in shooting involving stolen car on Near South Side
The Latest
Jacob Hicks standing in the gangway at his Avondale home, looking at a rolled-up garden hose and an outdoor faucet that’s connected to a pipe inside his finished basement. A problem with the faucet and pipe led him to call a plumber.
The Watchdogs
Chicago man soaked by unlicensed plumber
Jacob Hicks Googled “plumber” and found a company that listed an address near his home. It turned out to be a fake. And he was left with a costly mess.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
DSC08355.jpg
News
4-year-old child, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into daycare center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Chicago artist Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile
The Portage Park artist says the mural, painted in the early stages of the pandemic, was about making “something fun” and “something fun to take pictures with as well.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
FA_103_MB_0810_0957_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
Irritating ‘Fatal Attraction’ reboot ought to be ignored
Fine actors Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson generate few sparks in Paramount+ series that falls apart in final episodes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rodney Johnson at the site on 75th Street of past gatherings that erupted in violence. He’s part of a neighborhood group fighting to get bars to keep the large gatherings under control.
The Watchdogs
Bar owners, Greater Grand Crossing residents at odds over crowds, violence on East 75th Street
The battle over the historic Black business district provides a window into street-level democracy, Chicago-style. In the middle of the fray, City Hall is the referee.
By Frank Main
 