Halas Intrigue Episode 187: Packers win?

Jason Lieser, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Damien Williams’ positive coronavirus test and what it means for Khalil Herbert, debate the best way to stop Aaron Rodgers and make their pick for Sunday’s Bears-Packers game.
