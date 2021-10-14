 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Halas Intrigue Episode 187: Packers win?

The Bears are running out of running backs.

By Sun-Times staff
The Bears put veteran running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Rick Scuteri/AP

Jason Lieser, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Damien Williams’ positive coronavirus test and what it means for Khalil Herbert, debate the best way to stop Aaron Rodgers and make their pick for Sunday’s Bears-Packers game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

