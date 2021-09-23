 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Halas Intrigue Episode 180: Previewing Justin Fields’ first start

Fields heads back to Ohio for his first NFL start.

By Sun-Times staff
Justin Fields heads back to Ohio for his first NFL start.
Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Who’s winning the Bears-Browns game? How will Justin Fields play? And what will his offense even look like? Patrick Finley, Mark Potash and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ Week 3 — and the most anticipated game in a long time.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

