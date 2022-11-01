The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 252: The Bears give Justin Fields some help

The Bears made another notable move before the NFL trade deadline.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers on Tuesday.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Chase Claypool trade and what Ryan Poles had to say about dealing Roquan Smith.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

