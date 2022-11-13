Halas Intrigue, Episode 256: Justin Fields did what?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down another amazing Justin Fields performance — and a predictable finish — in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The most crushing part is that the kids weren’t the ones who blew it. The game fell apart in the hands of some of their most dependable players: quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” safety Eddie Jackson said after the defense committed three penalties and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 31-30 loss to the Lions. “We gotta do our jobs. We gotta get this fixed. We gotta get it fixed fast.”
