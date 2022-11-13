The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 256: Justin Fields did what?

The Bears quarterback continues to show progress.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 256: Justin Fields did what?
Bears quarterback Justin Fields stands on the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields stands on the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down another amazing Justin Fields performance — and a predictable finish — in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotifyand Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rookie Jack Sanborn gets Bears’ two sacks
Bears miss chance at progress in loss to Lions as most reliable players falter late
Bears’ shoddy defense reaching a breaking point
What do you call another Bears’ loss and another good performance by Justin Fields? A win-win.
Bears notebook: ‘It’s gonna take time’ to see big games from WR Chase Claypool
Justin Fields’ sequel is just as thrilling — but the outcome is the same
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Archer Heights
The man, 29, was shot in his arms about 4:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn chases Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.
Bears
Rookie Jack Sanborn gets Bears’ two sacks
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields walking off the field after a play.
Bears
Bears miss chance at progress in loss to Lions as most reliable players falter late
The most crushing part is that the kids weren’t the ones who blew it. The game fell apart in the hands of some of their most dependable players: quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) fends off a stiff-arm by Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy on Kennedy’s 44-yard gain to the Bears’ 14-yard line on a third-and-eight play in the fourth quarter Sunday. The Lions scored the winning touchdown two plays later.
Bears
Bears’ shoddy defense reaching a breaking point
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” safety Eddie Jackson said after the defense committed three penalties and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 31-30 loss to the Lions. “We gotta do our jobs. We gotta get this fixed. We gotta get it fixed fast.”
By Mark Potash
 
Patrick Kane carries the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, enduring relatively slow start, searching for more puck touches
Kane snapped a three-game scoring drought with two assists Saturday. But he’s more worried about his possession time than his production.
By Ben Pope
 