Sunday, November 27, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY

The Bears very very bad day started with quarterback musical chairs and went down from there.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian pitches the ball during Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Adam Hunger/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser analyze the Bears’ biggest stinker of the year, a 31-10 loss to the Jets.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

The Latest
Al Capone’s gravesite and plot at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL, Sunday, November 27, 2022. I Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times
News
Al Capone’s grave in Hillside is defaced
A photo on social media shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Al Capone’s grave marker.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is helped off the field during Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Bears
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears
Already short-handed, the Bears lost two leaders — for the game and possibly beyond — when Jackson injured his foot on a non-contact play and Mooney injured his ankle. A reeling team that has lost eight of nine games can’t handle much more.
By Mark Potash
 
Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new football coach.
College Sports
Wisconsin hires Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as new football coach
Fickell, 49, has posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Moe’s Cantina, 155 W. Kinzie St.
Business
River North restaurants cut hours more than any area in U.S. during COVID: survey
River North restaurants have cut 20.2 hours per week, on average, since COVID hit. Restaurant owners cite reasons including inflation, lack of workers and changing consumer habits. But the biggest issue may be the sluggish return to workers downtown.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Bears
Bears takeaways: Darrynton Evans emerges as RB option
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets:
By Patrick Finley
 