Sunday, November 6, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 254: Justin Fields breaks out

The Bears quarterback continued to show progress.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Justin Fields just posted the greatest regular-season rushing game in the history of NFL quarterbacks. Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down his breakout showing in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Dalen Terry
Bulls
It remains waiting game for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry even after Sunday
Terry finally got some meaningful minutes on Sunday - almost 10 of them - but the first-round pick is still dealing with a range of emotions as most nights have been DNPs. The message from coach Billy Donovan? Stay ready.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones hits Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Bears defense ‘just not good enough’ in loss to Dolphins
After giving up four touchdowns on the Dolphins’ first five possessions — their only reprieve was kicker Jason Sanders pushing a 29-yard field goal wide left late in the first half — the Bears didn’t allow a single point the rest of the way.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards.
NFL
Tom Brady becomes first quarterback with over 100,000 career yards passing
Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.
By Associated Press
 
Joey Logano (22) leads the field at Phoenix Raceway.
Sports
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR championship
The victory at Phoenix Raceway was the fourth win of the season for Logano.
By Jenna Fryer | AP
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall in his dust on one of several big plays Fields made in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
‘Please stop him’: Justin Fields elicits ultimate respect from Dolphins
Fields flummoxed the Dolphins at nearly every turn, rushing 15 times for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in the regular season. “Justin Fields is legit, man. He’s a monster,” Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “He’s gonna be incredible in this league.”
By Mark Potash
 