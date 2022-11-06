Halas Intrigue, Episode 254: Justin Fields breaks out

Justin Fields just posted the greatest regular-season rushing game in the history of NFL quarterbacks. Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down his breakout showing in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
Terry finally got some meaningful minutes on Sunday - almost 10 of them - but the first-round pick is still dealing with a range of emotions as most nights have been DNPs. The message from coach Billy Donovan? Stay ready.
After giving up four touchdowns on the Dolphins’ first five possessions — their only reprieve was kicker Jason Sanders pushing a 29-yard field goal wide left late in the first half — the Bears didn’t allow a single point the rest of the way.
Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.
The victory at Phoenix Raceway was the fourth win of the season for Logano.
Fields flummoxed the Dolphins at nearly every turn, rushing 15 times for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in the regular season. “Justin Fields is legit, man. He’s a monster,” Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “He’s gonna be incredible in this league.”