The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 261: Is Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?

Seems like Bears quarterbacks are never part of that discussion.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 261: Is Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?
Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest QB of all time?

Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest QB of all time?

Mike Roemer/AP

As we count down to the Bears-Packers game, Patrick Finley asks Mark Potash if Aaron Rodgers is the greatest QB ever. They then try to parse the latest Justin Fields news.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full
As Bears seek WR help, it’s time for Byron Pringle to make his case for 2023
Luke Getsy: Bears QB Justin Fields likely limited all week
Patrick Mahomes: Matt Nagy helped me wow Chiefs before draft
Aaron Rodgers’ ‘I own you’ taunt is not forgotten
With Bears in his sights, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feeling ‘pretty good’
The Latest
Buffalo Grove police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the deaths of a family of five in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.
Afternoon Edition
Buffalo Grove victims identified by coroner, state Dems aim to pass new gun bill and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full
Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
A street pole decorated with a ribbon during an annual holiday event along King Drive on the South Side of Chicago in 2021.
Chatham
Annual King Drive holiday event expands to bring Chatham cheer around the city: ‘Every neighborhood deserves the sparkle of Michigan Avenue’
In its fifth year, founder Jahmal Cole hopes to bring the Chatham’s community ethos to the rest of Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Professor Ernő Rubik, inventor of Rubik’s Cube, is photographed in New York on Sept. 18, 2018. Rubik has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Cold War-era Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon and a mini-empire of related toys.
Entertainment and Culture
Rubik’s Cube inventor offers advice for solving the timeless puzzle
“Problem solving is a very basic activity of the human mind and if a problem is complex you need to divide the problem into smaller elements,” says Ernő Rubik, who invented the cube in 1974.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
IMG_9914.jpg
Springfield
Illinois Senate clears changes to SAFE-T Act criminal justice law — but Dems’ ‘good piece of legislation’ is GOP’s ‘slap in the face’
Democrats for weeks said they planned on tweaking and clarifying the measure that includes ending cash bail on Jan. 1 — but not overhauling it, despite resistance from some states’ attorneys and Republicans. Among the most overt changes in Thursday’s legislation is that those charged before Jan. 1 would be able to remain in the old bail system — or request to be moved to the new system.
By Tina Sfondeles
 