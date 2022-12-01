Halas Intrigue, Episode 261: Is Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?

As we count down to the Bears-Packers game, Patrick Finley asks Mark Potash if Aaron Rodgers is the greatest QB ever. They then try to parse the latest Justin Fields news.
New episodes of "Halas Intrigue" will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast's hub page.
Buffalo Grove victims identified by coroner, state Dems aim to pass new gun bill and more in your Chicago news roundup
Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.
Annual King Drive holiday event expands to bring Chatham cheer around the city: ‘Every neighborhood deserves the sparkle of Michigan Avenue’
In its fifth year, founder Jahmal Cole hopes to bring the Chatham’s community ethos to the rest of Chicago.
“Problem solving is a very basic activity of the human mind and if a problem is complex you need to divide the problem into smaller elements,” says Ernő Rubik, who invented the cube in 1974.
Illinois Senate clears changes to SAFE-T Act criminal justice law — but Dems’ ‘good piece of legislation’ is GOP’s ‘slap in the face’
Democrats for weeks said they planned on tweaking and clarifying the measure that includes ending cash bail on Jan. 1 — but not overhauling it, despite resistance from some states’ attorneys and Republicans. Among the most overt changes in Thursday’s legislation is that those charged before Jan. 1 would be able to remain in the old bail system — or request to be moved to the new system.