Halas Intrigue, Episode 220: What’s the opposite of ‘free-agent frenzy’?

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ deliberate — boring? — start to free agency.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
The Latest
Vlasic, who signed with the Hawks out of Boston University on Tuesday, impressed interim coach Derek King with his quick, hard first pass.
Slowed by a bout with COVID in February, pitcher Michael Kopech says he’ll be ready to start season as starter
A lawsuit filed by the brother of a man who died in a collision with a CPD squad car claims the vehicle driven by Officer Adan Ramirez was speeding through the residential neighborhood without its emergency lights on or its sirens activated.
Armando Flores, whose brothers Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores once were Chicago’s drug kingpins, stashed it under his porch in Texas for them after they surrendered in 2008.
They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.