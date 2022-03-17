The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 220: What’s the opposite of ‘free-agent frenzy’?

The Bears haven’t exactly made a splash so far.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 17, 2022 03:33 PM
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 220: What’s the opposite of ‘free-agent frenzy’?
Bears GM Ryan Poles has been relatively quiet so far in free agency.

Bears GM Ryan Poles has been relatively quiet so far in free agency.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ deliberate — boring? — start to free agency.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify, and Stitcher.

Halas Intrigue Bears Report

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Allen Robinson signs 3-year deal with Rams
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Bears punter Pat O’Donnell heading to Packers
Khalil Mack grateful for his Bears career: ‘It was a special time’
Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the Bears’ decades-long dearth of icons
The Latest
Vlasic.JPG
Blackhawks
New Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic an early bird on first day
Vlasic, who signed with the Hawks out of Boston University on Tuesday, impressed interim coach Derek King with his quick, hard first pass.
By Ben Pope
March 17, 2022 05:08 PM
59287.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech ready to do his ‘dream job’
Slowed by a bout with COVID in February, pitcher Michael Kopech says he’ll be ready to start season as starter
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 17, 2022 04:47 PM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.
City Hall
Yet another settlement tied to deadly, high-speed police chase
A lawsuit filed by the brother of a man who died in a collision with a CPD squad car claims the vehicle driven by Officer Adan Ramirez was speeding through the residential neighborhood without its emergency lights on or its sirens activated.
By Fran Spielman
March 17, 2022 04:10 PM
Pedro Flores (left) and his brother Margarito Flores once were the biggest drug traffickers in Chicago — till they got caught and agreed to help federal authorities bring down Sinaloa cartel drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. Now, an older Flores brother, Armando Flores, has pleaded guilty to hiding millions of their drug proceeds under his porch in Texas.
El Chapo
Brother of Chicago’s Flores twins who helped bring down El Chapo admits hiding millions for them
Armando Flores, whose brothers Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores once were Chicago’s drug kingpins, stashed it under his porch in Texas for them after they surrendered in 2008.
By Frank Main
March 17, 2022 04:09 PM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 04:06 PM