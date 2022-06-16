Halas Intrigue, Episode 224: Bears break for summer

Where’s Robert Quinn? Whatdid we learn about the Bears before they broke for summer camp? What’s Matt Eberflus’ biggest challenge? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
