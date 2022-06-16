The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 224: Bears break for summer

What did we learn about the team this week?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus, left, shakes hands with defensive line Mike Pennel Jr. during this week’s minicamp.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Where’s Robert Quinn? Whatdid we learn about the Bears before they broke for summer camp? What’s Matt Eberflus’ biggest challenge? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

