The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 228: Grading the Bears’ preseason opener

One thing is sure, the Soldier Field turf needs work.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after Saturday’s 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ performance in the preseason opener and analyze everything from the grass to promising rookies. Then Mark Potash stops by to deliver his game ball.


New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

