Halas Intrigue, Episode 236: The Bears’ big upset

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 19-10 upset win against the 49ers and debate what it means for Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the rest of the team.
The Latest
Boy, 14, shot in drive-by in Chicago Lawn — third teen struck by gunfire in less than 5 hours on South Side
The boy was in the 2500 block of West 70th Street on Sunday night when a dark vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.
The North Side was slammed particularly hard, with some portions recording up to 5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Governmental agencies and nonprofits are exempt from Cook County property taxes. But if they lease out part of their property to a for-profit business, that business is supposed to pay. Too often, those taxes go uncollected.
In the Independent Monitoring Report 4, Chicago achieved a noteworthy milestone: At the two-year mark, it had achieved more than any other American city under a consent decree. Missing deadlines should not be conflated with noncompliance.
The Sox complete an otherwise successful 5-2 road trip with a 10-3 loss.