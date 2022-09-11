The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Halas Intrigue, Episode 236: The Bears’ big upset

It was sloppy, but a win is a win.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields evades a Niners defender during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 19-10 upset win against the 49ers and debate what it means for Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the rest of the team.


New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

