Halas Intrigue, Episode 274: Ryan Poles joins the pod

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser sit down with Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Scouting Combine to talk trading the No. 1 pick, his evaluation of Justin Fields, what he saw from Chase Claypool and more.

