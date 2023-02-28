Halas Intrigue, Episode 274: Ryan Poles joins the pod

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser sit down with Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Scouting Combine to talk trading the No. 1 pick, his evaluation of Justin Fields, what he saw from Chase Claypool and more.
The Latest
Michael B. Jordan returns to the title role and makes his directing debut in one of the franchise’s more grounded films.
The Hawks are expected on Tuesday night to deal Kane to the Rangers — as has been heavily anticipated over the past week — for 2023 second- and fourth-round draft picks, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Climate change means back-to-back hurricanes hitting the same areas likely to happen more often, Princeton study finds
Using computer simulations, scientists calculated that one hurricane hitting the same place soon after another could happen every two to three years.
We’re talking about paying to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive on paper. A corner of TikTok, Instagram and other social media is dedicated to signature design, and it’s keeping practitioners busy.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.