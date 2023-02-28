The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 274: Ryan Poles joins the pod

The Bears general manager talks draft, Justin Fields and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 274: Ryan Poles joins the pod
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles sat down to talk NFL Draft, Justin Fields and more.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser sit down with Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Scouting Combine to talk trading the No. 1 pick, his evaluation of Justin Fields, what he saw from Chase Claypool and more. 

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Teams haven’t asked if Justin Fields is available
Will the Bears trade the No. 1 pick? GM Ryan Poles says it makes sense
Bears could face tricky draft decision on Jalen Carter
Chiefs promote former Bears boss Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator
ESPN 1000 takes Bears’ radio rights Wednesday; full day of programming planned
Expect Ryan Poles’ disinformation campaign to kick into high gear
The Latest
creed_iii_C3_03869_RC_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Creed III’: Old friend has a score to settle with Adonis in engrossing boxing drama
Michael B. Jordan returns to the title role and makes his directing debut in one of the franchise’s more grounded films.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Blackhawks traded Patrick Kane in a blockbuster move.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to trade Patrick Kane to Rangers for two draft picks: reports
The Hawks are expected on Tuesday night to deal Kane to the Rangers — as has been heavily anticipated over the past week — for 2023 second- and fourth-round draft picks, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Aiden Locobon (left) and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family’s home in Dulac, La., after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4, 2021.
Environment
Climate change means back-to-back hurricanes hitting the same areas likely to happen more often, Princeton study finds
Using computer simulations, scientists calculated that one hurricane hitting the same place soon after another could happen every two to three years.
By Seth Borenstein | AP
 
A custom signature (left) created by Priscilla Molina, appears next to images of original client signatures and initials on a cell phone. Companies have popped up offering signature makeovers, charging anywhere from $10 to $600.
Lifestyles
Hate your signature? Consider penmanship ‘plastic surgery’
We’re talking about paying to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive on paper. A corner of TikTok, Instagram and other social media is dedicated to signature design, and it’s keeping practitioners busy.
By LEANNE ITALIE | AP Entertainment Writer
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
News
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 