The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 273: Was Devin Hester snubbed?

The Bears’ legendary kick returner was not selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 273: Was Devin Hester snubbed?
Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester was not selected for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester was not selected for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

From Phoenix, Patrick Finley is joined by a special guest — his twin brother Ryan Finley! (Seriously!) — to talk about Bears returner Devin Hester missing out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins MVP; Bears’ Justin Fields gets one 5th-place vote
Bears great Devin Hester misses Hall call for second straight year
Justin Fields: I ‘love’ new Bears president, despite 2020 college clash
Brian Urlacher pushes back against proposed Bears dome in Arlington Heights
Retired players accuse NFL of running a ‘sham’ disability program
Charles Tillman hopes to see ‘more throwing, less running’ from Justin Fields
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Boo Buie
College Sports
Buie, Barnhizer lead Northwestern past Ohio State
The Wildcats moved into a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten with Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (1) defends as Perspectives-Leadership’s Gianni Cobb (1) goes to the net.
High School Basketball
Kenwood big man Jaden Smith emerges in city semifinal win
The 6-11 junior had eight rebounds, three blocks and shot 7-for-7 on Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel&nbsp;overseeing investigations&nbsp;into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.
Washington
Former Vice President Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Donald Trump
The subpoena sets the stage for a likely executive privilege fight, given Mike Pence’s proximity to Donald Trump for four years as major decisions were planned and carried out.
By Steve Peoples | AP and Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
merlin_111088651.jpg
Bears
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins MVP; Bears’ Justin Fields gets one 5th-place vote
Fields was one of eight players to receive one first-place vote — meaning he was tied for ninth in voting.
By Patrick Finley
 