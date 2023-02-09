Halas Intrigue, Episode 273: Was Devin Hester snubbed?

From Phoenix, Patrick Finley is joined by a special guest — his twin brother Ryan Finley! (Seriously!) — to talk about Bears returner Devin Hester missing out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
The Wildcats moved into a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten with Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers.
The 6-11 junior had eight rebounds, three blocks and shot 7-for-7 on Thursday.
The subpoena sets the stage for a likely executive privilege fight, given Mike Pence’s proximity to Donald Trump for four years as major decisions were planned and carried out.
Fields was one of eight players to receive one first-place vote — meaning he was tied for ninth in voting.