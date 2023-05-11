The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!

The new schedules are here! The new schedules are here!

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears’ first prime-time game of the 2023 season will be against the Commanders in Week 5.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ 2023 schedule, game by game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

