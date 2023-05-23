The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 284: The OTA FYI

It’s OTA time for the Bears. Here’s what you need to know.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches his players work out at OTAs.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser talk about Justin Fields’ huge season ahead and Jaylon Johnson being among the missing at the Bears’ first week of OTAs.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary Spotify and Stitcher.

