The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 295: On Fields and trades

How does quarterback Justin Fields look heading into the regular season?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 295: On Fields and trades
Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes the snap during the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes the snap during the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 24-21 loss to the Bills in the preseason finale, from how Justin Fields looked to those who asked for a trade.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
After ho-hum preseason finale, Justin Fields says he’s ready for Week 1
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s preseason ‘could’ve been a lot better,’ but he’s ready now
Packers head to Soldier Field after getting 19-15 victory over Seahawks
Bears offense exits preseason with a whimper
Bears give DE Trevis Gipson permission to seek trade as he slides down depth chart: source
Bears offense inconsistent in Justin Fields’ final preseason action
The Latest
Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Maison Haas (6) reacts after intercepting a pass against Simeon.
High School Football
Maison Haas stars as Wheaton-Warrenville South beats Simeon
The senior led a stout defensive effort by picking off two Simeon passes, kicked a 42-yard field goal and an extra point, and handled kickoff, punting and punt-return duties.
By Mike Clark
 
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech is not ticketed for bullpen, Pedro Grifol says
His inconsistency, control problems and previous success in a relief role suggest his best long-term home could ultimately be in the bullpen.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer has been dealing with discomfort in his throwing arm on and off for a while.
Cubs
Cubs put reliever Michael Fulmer on IL with strained right forearm
The move opened a spot on the active roster for lefty Jordan Wicks, who started Saturday against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and the Bears look on Saturday during the game against the Bills.
Bears
After ho-hum preseason finale, Justin Fields says he’s ready for Week 1
At this point, you can see in Justin Fields what you want to see.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_115410496.jpg
Crime
White Sox fans left with questions about shooting ahead of Saturday’s game: ‘No one’s really given any answers’
“The fact that nothing has been said is a bit concerning,” Sox fan Madelyn Spagnola said outside the stadium Saturday. “People should feel safe when they go to a ballpark. [But] I’ll risk it for the bobblehead.”
By Violet Miller
 