CPS Back To School Day 2023: Students return to class Monday

Mayor Johnson’s agenda for the day

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will start the first day of the new year for Chicago Public Schools at a West Side neighborhood elementary school. This highlights his allegiance to the area where he lives and his push to focus investment on open enrollment schools that take all children from their communities.

In an unusual — though not surprising — move, Johnson will be joined at Beidler Elementary School in Garfield Park by Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates. In the past, the CTU president kicked off the first day at a separate school. But Johnson comes from the CTU and the joint appearance will showcase the newfound unity between the union and mayor’s office. It’s the first of three planned stops for Johnson, Gates and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

After Beidler, the group plans to visit Brighton Park Elementary, a Southwest Side neighborhood elementary with a strong “sustainable community school” program. Johnson wants to see more sustainable community schools, which bring community organizations in to provide programs and serve as community hubs for families and area residents.

Their final known stop is Kenwood Academy, where Johnson’s son is a sophomore. Johnson is the first mayor in a long time, perhaps ever, to have children in CPS.

The leaders face many questions coming into the school year, including whether students will show up. This is the second year in a row that classes have begun before the traditional post-Labor Day start. With classes starting a week earlier than last year, it made for a particularly short summer.

Air conditioning is key to a successful start of the school year. Much of this week is predicted to be in the 90s. In 2016, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel promised to buy enough air conditioning units for all classrooms, but since then many have broken. Last week, teachers setting up classrooms were already complaining about overheated buildings.

The district also faces questions about enrollment: Will it continue its decades-long decline or will it stabilize? Some 81,000 fewer students enrolled last year compared to the decade before.

An influx of children of migrant families bused by the Texas governor to Chicago may help counter enrollment loss. However, the school district must figure out how to make sure there are enough bilingual teachers and other support for these students.