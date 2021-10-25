 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day drowned: coroner

The LaSalle County coroner said “there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication.”

By Contributor
Associated Press
A sign on a lawn in Danville calls for justice in the mysterious death of Jelani Day.
John W. Fountain/Sun-Times file photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — An Illinois State University graduate student who disappeared before being found dead died from drowning, a coroner said Monday.

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.

“The cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning,” LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch wrote as the cause of death opinion that’s part of the forensic autopsy report for the case, The Pantagraph reported.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has said Day’s case looks similar to other racially motivated killings.

Ploch said “there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication.”

It’s not clear how Day went into the Illinois River, Ploch said.

Day’s family will be joined by Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Tuesday for a march from the Peru Police Department to near the location where his car was found on Aug. 26 in Peru, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Bloomington.

A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit continue to investigate Day’s death.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Judge lifts gag order on police union president, refuses to extend it to other union officials

Judge Cecilia Horan said the conditions under which she issued the order — in which the city faced a severe shortage of manpower — have not played out.

By Mitch Dudek

Man charged with murder in West Town fatal shooting

Tommie Brown, 30, faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of James Madrid, 34, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

New proposed Illinois Hispanic district is far from majority Hispanic

State Democrats drafting the new congressional map are poised to sacrifice either Marie Newman or Sean Casten, both Democrats, to make room for another Hispanic district.

By Lynn Sweet

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan makes another emotional return ‘home’

The former USC standout was drafted by Toronto and raised by that organization. And even though he has played there since being traded, it’s still an emotional return.

By Joe Cowley

Pritzker rolls out plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, expecting shipment of nearly half a million ‘kid-sized doses’

Illinois will receive a "robust supply right from the start," Pritzker said. The state is expected receive an initial allotment around 306,000 doses, with an additional 73,000 doses for the City of Chicago. Another roughly 100,000 doses will head to the federal government’s pharmacy partners in Illinois.

By Rachel Hinton

Following one’s conscience or ‘fringe elements?’ State seeks to bar moral, religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine refusal

The amendment to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act is intended to make clear that public officials and private companies can impose COVID-19 requirements as a condition of employment — and fire those who refuse to comply.

By Rachel Hinton