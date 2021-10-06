 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Presta chango! Indicted Crestwood mayor to resign — but will new suburban job suddenly appear for Lou Presta?

Presta was expected to provide notice of his resignation at a village board meeting at which trustees will also elect an acting mayor and create the new position of economic development director. Presta was reelected this year despite a federal indictment accusing him of taking a $5,000 bribe.

By Mitchell Armentrout Updated
Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta in 2018.
Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta in 2018.
Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta will resign Thursday, according to officials in the southwest suburb — about three weeks before he’s expected to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge.

Presta was expected to provide formal notice of his resignation at a Crestwood village board meeting at which trustees will also elect an acting mayor and create the new position of economic development director, according to a village agenda posted Wednesday.

The Daily Southtown reported Presta, citing health concerns for his resignation as mayor, would be chosen for that newly created job and a $65,000 annual salary that matches his mayoral pay.

Presta, 71, could not be reached for comment. He was first elected mayor in 2013 after about two decades as a village trustee. He also made an unsuccessful run for the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 2018.

That was the same year he allegedly accepted an envelope stuffed with $5,000 in cash from a representative of the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed, the Sun-Times previously reported.

Campaign sign for Lou Presta’s 2018 run for the Cook County Board.
Campaign sign for Lou Presta’s 2018 run for the Cook County Board.
Sun-Times file

In an indictment filed last summer, federal prosecutors said Presta sought and received benefits from SafeSpeed representatives while the company sought to expand its services in Crestwood.

Prosecutors also said Presta had been interviewed by federal authorities Sept. 26, 2019, amid a series of raids by federal agents that included the offices of then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval at the state Capitol in Springfield.

During Presta’s interview, the feds say he denied receiving any gifts or cash campaign contributions from SafeSpeed. Then, when shown a recording of a March 7, 2018, meeting at which the feds say he accepted the cash, Presta allegedly lied and said there was no money in the envelope.

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, shown leaving the federal courthouse early last year.
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, shown leaving the federal courthouse early last year.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file.

Presta faces charges of bribery, lying to the FBI and the IRS and filing false income tax returns for the years 2015 and 2018, plus failing to file an income tax return for 2014.

Despite the indictment, Presta was handily elected to a third term in April, winning 62% of the vote in the village of about 11,000.

Last month, his criminal defense attorney asked a federal judge to cancel a trial scheduled for December because Presta was expected to plead guilty. A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

The village board meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at the Crestwood Civic Center, 13820 S. Cicero.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to corruption charges related to SafeSpeed in January 2020 and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He died in December 2020.

Contributing: Jon Seidel

Next Up In News

The Latest

Broker convicted of scamming White Sox out of $1M in years-long ticket scheme

The feds say Bruce Lee made $868,369 by selling 34,876 fraudulently obtained tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. The tickets had a market value of between $1 million and $1.2 million, authorities said.

By Jon Seidel

15-year-old girl among 2 shot in Englewood

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack miss practice

Hicks has a groin injury. Mack has foot and ribs injuries. Running back David Montgomery will "miss some time" with a sprained knee, but ‘he’s not done for the year,’ coach Matt Nagy said.

By Mark Potash

Park District supervisor accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with underage lifeguard

The supervisor, based at Humboldt Park, was suspended and then resigned. It’s the most explosive development yet in the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment and abuse among lifeguards at Chicago’s pools and beaches.

By Fran Spielman and Lauren FitzPatrick

Crane collapse in Edgewater Beach delays Red Line service

Trains were initially stopped at the Bryn Mawr station about 3:30 p.m. because of an "obstruction," the CTA said in an alert.

By Sun-Times Wire

That 70s show: Sox’ La Russa, Astros’ Baker — league’s oldest skippers — had to clash again

Tensions might flare up between the White Sox and Astros, and if they do? Managers Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker will undoubtedly love it.

By Steve Greenberg