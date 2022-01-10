 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Dominick Black’s plea during a six-minute hearing. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor as part of the deal.

By Associated Press
Todd Richmond
Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, where he along with Kyle Rittenhouse and a group of others posed on Aug. 25, 2020, during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, where he along with Kyle Rittenhouse and a group of others posed on Aug. 25, 2020, during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
AP

MADISON, Wis. — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Dominick Black’s plea during a six-minute hearing. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor as part of the deal.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, but Binger reduced the charge to a non-criminal citation. Under the deal, Black will pay a $2,000 fine. Each felony count would have been punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Black was 18 and dating Rittenhouse’s sister when he purchased an AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse in May 2020. Rittenhouse, of Antioch, was 17 — not old enough to purchase a firearm.

Three months later, in August 2020, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. Rosenbaum and Huber died of their wounds. Rittenhouse is white, as were all of the people he shot.

Rittenhouse argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. He was acquitted in November of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering.

On the last day of his trial, Schroeder dismissed a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm. He sided with defense attorneys who argued that Wisconsin law prohibits minors from possessing short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns but allows them to possess long guns.

Black had testified that he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse so they could target shoot and hunt on a friend’s property in northern Wisconsin.

The rifle was tagged as evidence in Rittenhouse’s trial, but it’s unclear what will become of it. Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse wants it to be destroyed. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley didn’t respond to a message inquiring about what will be done with it.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Baylor again a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

Illinois re-entered the poll at No. 25 after opening the year at No. 11 but falling out before the end of November.

By Aaron Beard | Associated Press

mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines might one day treat heart disease, study suggests

Though the Penn research involved mice, the scientists said it might one day offer hope of a treatment for millions of people whose heart muscle is damaged by scar tissue.

By USA TODAY

Traffic pollution linked to nearly 2 million new cases of childhood asthma a year, study finds

But experts say unfortunately that isn’t anything new. ‘Air pollution continues to be a major cause of asthma among children around the world,’ an author of a new study said.

By USA TODAY

Vikings GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer are let go

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the postseason. Since Spielman was hired in 2006, the only other NFC teams that haven’t made it to a Super Bowl are Dallas, Detroit and Washington.

By Dave Campbell | Associated Press

Is your lip balm making your chapped lips worse?

The best way to keep your lips moist in the cold winter is to moisturize frequently with thick healing ointments like Vaseline or Aquaphor, one expert recommends. Chapsticks are better for warmer climates.

By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY

Facts trump emotion in decision to fire Ryan Pace

Only seven teams have a worse record since 2015: Washington plus the 49ers, Lions, Giants, Jets, Browns and Jaguars.

By Patrick Finley