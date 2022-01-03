Rep. Bobby Rush to retire after 15 terms

WASHINGTON – Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., the former Black Panther, ex-Chicago alderman, member of Congress and a minister, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday that he will not seek another term.

Rush, first elected to Congress in 1992, said in an interview he intends to stay active in his ministry and find ways to use his remarkable life story — a trajectory from a 1960s radical to House member — to inspire younger generations.

Since his first election to Congress when he toppled a Democratic incumbent in the primary, Rush, with enormous name recognition from his Black Panther days, has kept an iron grip on his first congressional district, famously defeating then state Sen. Barack Obama in the 2000 Democratic primary.

Rush, 75, has won each primary and general election by overwhelming margins in the district, anchored on Chicago’s South Side and running through the city’s southern suburbs.

Through his career, Rush’s focus has been on the city and nation’s Black community, with endless fights for civil rights and racial justice.

Rush’s significant activism came as the founder of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party — a movement that saw the murder of two of its key leaders, Fred Hampton and Mark Clark, by law enforcement.

Hampton and Clark were assassinated on Dec. 4, 1969, in a predawn raid with agents from the Cook County state’s attorney office, Chicago Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The story of the raid on the party’s West Side headquarters killing Hampton and the police brutality coverup was told in the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Rush told me he finalized his decision not to seek another term in the last several weeks and it came after a conversation with a grandson, Jonathan, 19, who said he wanted to hear more about his grandfather.

“I don’t want my grandchildren . . . to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper,” Rush said.

“I want them to know me on an intimate level, know something about me and I want to know something about them. I don’t want to be a historical figure to my grandchildren.”

