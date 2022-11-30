The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Chicago-area man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of ramming Capitol doors

The feds say James “Mac” McNamara was given the online moniker #RailMixer.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Chicago-area man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of ramming Capitol doors
Rioters clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Rioters clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

John Minchillo/AP photo

A Chicago-area man who apparently turned himself in to the FBI after it interviewed his associates now faces criminal charges for allegedly ramming the doors of the U.S. Capitol as rioters tried to enter the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

James “Mac” McNamara now faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; destruction of government property; and committing an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

He is at least the 34th Illinois resident charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Roughly 900 people have been arrested nationwide. 

Though the charges were filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., court records show U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani in Chicago ordered McNamara’s release Wednesday on $10,000 unsecured bond.

The feds allege that McNamara wore a black baseball cap over a do-rag — possibly in the colors of the U.S. flag — glasses, a blue-white gaiter, a black zip-up jacket over an olive shirt, and jeans during the Jan. 6 riot. They allege that, while rioters were trying to enter the north doors of the Capitol at 3:10 p.m., McNamara was caught on video lunging forward, swinging his arms, picking up a metal bike rack and ramming it at the door several times. 

They said he later tried to enter the building but officers used pepper spray and rubber bullets to stop him.

McNamara was later given the online moniker #RailMixer.

The feds say they matched images of the rioter to McNamara’s Illinois driver’s license photo. In June, they said they also interviewed his “known associates.”

Then, on June 27, an FBI special agent received a phone call from McNamara’s attorney, who said McNamara wanted to talk about the riot, court records show. On July 1, the agent met with McNamara and the attorney at the attorney’s Chicago law offices. And during the meeting, the agent confirmed that McNamara was the person who had been identified as #RailMixer, according to the records.

Court records show McNamara is represented by attorneys Thomas Breen, Christopher Dallas and Robert Stanley, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Next Up In News
Yes, they can? Springfield pays long-awaited tribute to Obama’s historic White House launch: ‘History doesn’t always move quickly’
3 teens charged in carjackings on South and Southwest Sides
Philanthropic group to invest $3.2 million to overturn unjust convictions, support exonerees
5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
Chicago TikTok historian eyes home base for neighborhood tour company with city grant
Chicagoans with disabilities inflamed over Chicago Fire’s West Side deal
The Latest
Then U.S. Sen. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave during a rally in front of the Old State Capitol on Feb. 10, 2007 in Springfield.
Springfield
Yes, they can? Springfield pays long-awaited tribute to Obama’s historic White House launch: ‘History doesn’t always move quickly’
The new historic marker stands outside the Old State Capitol, where then Sen. Barack Obama launched his presidential bid on a brutally cold February day in 2007 —but unlike Obama, Pritzker and the others who unveiled the marker on Wednesday made their remarks indoors.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_101699795.jpg
Sports
With the Bears in his sights, Aaron Rodgers feeling ‘pretty good’
The Packers quarterback — 24-5 in his career against the Bears, including 11-3 at Soldier Field — is recovering from a rib injury he suffered against the Eagles last week, but isn’t likely to miss a chance to beat the Bears. “I always enjoy playing against the Bears,” Rodgers said.
By Mark Potash
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters
Crime
3 teens charged in carjackings on South and Southwest Sides
A boy, 17, faces the most charges of the three and is accused of stealing at least 10 vehicles within seven hours Aug. 20.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Attorney Jarrett Adams talks with a client at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday morning, March 9, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Crime
Philanthropic group to invest $3.2 million to overturn unjust convictions, support exonerees
The funding will significantly boost the operations of Life After Justice, a Chicago group founded by two exonerees that seeks to overturn unjust convictions and support exonerees after they’re released from prison.
By David Struett
 
Hop aboard (just like Santa did!) a festively decorated full-scale “L” train replica at Skydeck Chicago in the Willis Tower, for a tour of Chicago neighborhoods via window video displays.
Things To Do
Things to Do in Chicago Dec. 1-7: The Mix
Violinist Itzhak Perlman at Symphony Center, holiday fun at Skydeck Chicago, and the Pentatonix Christmas Spectacular are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 