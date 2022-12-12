Police identify girl, 15, found dead in Evanston hotel room

A Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said.

Nyasia Jennings, 15, was found dead after Evanston police and fire departments were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, according to Evanston police.

The teen was reported missing as a runaway shortly before her death.

Police are investigating her death, and the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

