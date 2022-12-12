The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Police identify girl, 15, found dead in Evanston hotel room

Nyasia Jennings, a 15-year-old from Chicago, was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police identify girl, 15, found dead in Evanston hotel room
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said.

Nyasia Jennings, 15, was found dead after Evanston police and fire departments were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, according to Evanston police.

The teen was reported missing as a runaway shortly before her death.

Police are investigating her death, and the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Next Up In News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
Red Line South TIF approved by City Council committee
Vallas unveils crime-fighting plan to reverse ‘utter breakdown of law and order’
The Latest
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12.
Business
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX.
By Ken Sweet | Associated Press
 
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Metro/State
SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
Lawyers argue that, “The Illinois Constitution interprets bail, at its core, to include a monetary amount that, though it may take different forms, cannot be abolished altogether without running afoul of the Constitution.”
By Jon Seidel
 
casing.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The man, 42, was shot about 4:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications earlier this year. The city is moving forward with a plan to limit public and media access to emergency communications.
Politics
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
The city’s new system prevents news reporters and the public from getting instant access to police scanners that broadcast information about crimes and emergencies — access that had been available for decades.
By David Roeder
 
The CTA Red Line’s station at 95th Street.
Transportation
Red Line South TIF approved by City Council committee
The primary opposition came from Budget Committee Chair Pat Dowell (3rd) and former longtime Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th), whose Far South Side constituents would benefit the most.
By Fran Spielman
 