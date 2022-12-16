The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Illinois man gets 18 months in prison for fighting with National Guard during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Matthew Capsel was arrested just weeks after the Capitol riot for fighting with members of the National Guard. He later wrote on social media that “on the 6 good men had to do a bad thing.”

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Illinois man gets 18 months in prison for fighting with National Guard during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Federal authorities say this image depicts Matthew Capsel.

Federal authorities say this image depicts Matthew Capsel.

Federal court records

A federal judge Friday handed down the longest prison sentence given so far to an Illinois resident in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that interrupted the Electoral College vote at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Matthew Capsel, 28, to 18 months in prison.

Capsel, who records show has used the online moniker “Mateo Q Capsel,” was arrested just weeks after the riot for fighting with members of the National Guard outside the Capitol. He later wrote on social media that “on the 6 good men had to do a bad thing.”

Related

The Ottawa man pleaded guilty in September to civil disorder. His attorney, Christopher M. Davis, noted that Capsel “did not destroy any government property, nor did he physically injure anyone.”

“As for his overall actions that day, he simply stated that he ‘feels like an idiot’ for having done what he did,” Davis wrote in a court memo.

Capsel recorded TikTok videos while outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the videos, he said, “they only got so much mace and we got all these patriots we aren’t going to run out, they are going to run out. Hold the line, don’t run, go down with your eyes out and get some water to drink and hold your ground.”

He also joined a mob that ascended the stairs toward the inauguration bleachers on the building’s northwest side. He and others overcame officers there and stood on the bleachers.

Later, after a 6 p.m. curfew took effect, Capsel and a mob confronted a line of National Guardsmen. Capsel was at the front of the group that charged the troops, pushing against their riot shields. Capsel retreated only after the troops defended themselves with pepper spray.

_Capsel2.jpeg

Screenshots from a video authorities say depict Matthew Capsel fighting National Guard troops.

Federal court records

Between the riot and his arrest in late January 2021, Capsel kept posting videos to TikTok and Facebook. In one, he made a slideshow featuring pictures of President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Music also played in the video, with lyrics that said, “Wish you would die, just f---ing die. Ever had a boss that was so damn bad, when you get to work it would drive you f---ing mad. If this place burned down it would be kind of sad. But to be away from him I would f---ing be kind of glad. To do all the work, he takes all the cred, about to blow up on this b------.”

Next Up In News
Misconceptions about SAFE-T Act led to threats, harm
Gov. Pritzker to serve second term with familiar faces — and will continue to personally pay senior staffers
In a local first, workers at Intelligentsia Coffee ratify union contract
Two boys killed, two other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side
Little Village street vendors demand protection from theft that’s ‘happening more now than ever before’
Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19 again
The Latest
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth speaks as Gov. J.B. Pritzker prepares to sign a sweeping criminal justice reform bill during a Feb. 2021 ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side.
Columnists
Misconceptions about SAFE-T Act led to threats, harm
The tactics may not have worked politically, but the backlash wasn’t surprising.
By Rich Miller
 
Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at an election night rally at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election, Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022.
Springfield
Gov. Pritzker to serve second term with familiar faces — and will continue to personally pay senior staffers
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will also retain all of his deputy governors, including Christian Mitchell, Sol Flores, Martin Torres and Andy Manar — and his chief of staff Anne Caprara.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A drink being created at Intelligentsia’s roastery in Chicago.
Business
In a local first, workers at Intelligentsia Coffee ratify union contract
The two-year deal covers five stores in Chicago and comes just four months after the workers won collective bargaining rights.
By David Roeder
 
DSC00860.jpg
Crime
Two boys killed, two other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side
Three boys and a girl, 15 to 16 years old, were shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, police said.
By Tom SchubaNader Issa, and 3 more
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) speaks at a news conference in Little Village about the need for increased protection for the Lower West Side’s street vendors, many of whom say they have been robbed in the last few months.&nbsp;
Crime
Little Village street vendors demand protection from theft that’s ‘happening more now than ever before’
Theft in the 10th Police District, which includes Little Village, has jumped up around 40% this year, from 378 thefts in 2021 up to 541, according to Chicago police statistics.
By Michael Loria
 