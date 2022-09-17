The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Metro/State News Business

Beloved Berywn sausage stand closing counter service due to pressures from pandemic and beyond

Big Guys Sausage Stand will close its doors later this month as COVID-19, inflation and corporate greed put the pinch on restaurateurs nationwide.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Beloved Berywn sausage stand closing counter service due to pressures from pandemic and beyond
Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor, right, and line cook Jose Franco, in grey, prepare orders while customers wait for their orders at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The shop, which opened in 2012, is set to close its counter service “indefinitely” on September 24 and will focus on providing catering services, according to their Facebook page.

Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor, right, and line cook Jose Franco, in grey, prepare orders while customers wait for their orders at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The shop, which opened in 2012, is set to close its counter service “indefinitely” on September 24 and will focus on providing catering services, according to their Facebook page.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“It’s not just one thing,” said Brendan O’Connor, the owner of Berwyn’s Big Guys Sausage Stand, just before checking with a staff member to see if another employee had shown up. “If it was, we’d overcome that.”

On Friday — after two years of pandemic-related adversity — O’Connor announced he’s halting counter service at the beloved west suburban eatery at 7021 Roosevelt Road, switching to catering Sept. 26.

The only things that allowed his homemade-style takeout joint to survive this long? “Hopeless optimism” and a “solid staff,” O’Connor said.

But according to the longtime restaurateur, his business and thousands of others nationwide are facing insurmountable overhead costs due to factors that can’t be blamed on COVID-19.

“We know corporate greed is a huge factor in this,” O’Connor said. “In April ‘21, we started seeing these crazy price increases, beyond the supply chain issues we saw during COVID. At some point you realize this isn’t just inflation or the supply chain. Someone’s getting rich on this plastic that I need.”

Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor sits outside the restaurant in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor sits outside the restaurant in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cost of plastic cups used for cheese dip has skyrocketed, while chicken and potato prices have increased nearly tenfold, according to O’Connor, who even started making his own mayonnaise when prices ballooned for that condiment.

These increases have been felt on the consumer side, with the prices for food “away from home” growing nearly 10% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Meat and poultry prices have increased at a similar rate, federal officials say, though dairy and related products have shot up more than 16%.

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture says this growth is expected to slow down next year, it’ll remain “above historical rates.”

A cook prepares an order at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

A cook prepares an order at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The pandemic also brought new ways for restaurants to survive, but those created new threats as well. O’Connor said he ditched third-party ordering apps like GrubHub and UberEats because they were inflating his prices up to 30% per order — and then tacking on processing fees.

On top of the cost, O’Connor said he’d spend hours trying to get refunds for orders that were never picked up — often a fruitless endeavor.

“The consumers aren’t winning, the restaurants aren’t winning, but DoorDash is doing great,” O’Connor said.

After his longtime chef left a few months ago, O’Connor said he’s had issues keeping a reliable staff, too. He said he increased wages again last year to compete with corporate chains who he says can offer equal or greater pay for less work.

“I don’t know how to offer that pay and still get people to buy my food,” O’Connor said.

Big Guys Sausage Stand cashier Luis Lopez brings a tray of burgers and fries to Antonio Caldarone, 41, his mother-in-law Jody Weber, 70, and his kids at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Big Guys Sausage Stand cashier Luis Lopez brings a tray of burgers and fries to Antonio Caldarone, 41, his mother-in-law Jody Weber, 70, and his kids at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Many customers lamented the looming loss of Big Guys’ counter.

Antonio Caldarone, 41, stopped by to say goodbye to the stand Saturday with his 11-year-old daughter Marina on the way to her soccer game.

“Everyone just loves [Big Guys]. It’s been a big part of a lot of people’s lives,” the 15-year resident of Oak Park said. “Chains have their place, but these local places bring character to the community.”

Despite the counter closure, O’Connor said it isn’t the end of the Roosevelt Road storefront’s use.

While no solid plans have been made yet, O’Connor said he wants to collaborate with other local businesses to utilize the counter space, in addition to monthly pop-ups.

Regardless, O’Connor said he’s excited to get back to what started his venture into the food business nearly two decades ago.

“I love catering,” O’Connor said. “It’s something I can have a lot more control of... Running counter service is like a jump ball every day.”

Next Up In News
Henry Silva, starred in ‘Ocean’s 11,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate’ dies at 95
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
3-year-old girl among 23 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
3 shot at funeral in Bronzeville: officials
10-year-old boy wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting
The Latest
Actor Henry Silva has died at the age of 95. Silva’s son Scott Silva told Variety that he died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Movies and TV
Henry Silva, starred in ‘Ocean’s 11,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate’ dies at 95
Silva was also seen on such television series as “Wagon Train” and “The F.B.I.” and in such film as Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy,” Jerry Lewis’ “Cinderfella” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.”
By Associated Press
 
Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.
Music
Riot Fest reviews Day 2: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids and tribute to Ukraine among afternoon sets
The day began sunny and humid but by 3 p.m., clouds had appeared and the wind kicked up.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
Jose Martinez was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Zara Tindall (from left), Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend “the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren” around the coffin, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Nation/World
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the two children of Prince Edward.
By Associated Press
 
The Joy Formidable performs on Saturday afternoon during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Music
Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY
The annual music extravaganza returned to Douglass Park in full force this year.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Tyler LaRiviere
 