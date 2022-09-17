Beloved Berywn sausage stand closing counter service due to pressures from pandemic and beyond

“It’s not just one thing,” said Brendan O’Connor, the owner of Berwyn’s Big Guys Sausage Stand, just before checking with a staff member to see if another employee had shown up. “If it was, we’d overcome that.”

On Friday — after two years of pandemic-related adversity — O’Connor announced he’s halting counter service at the beloved west suburban eatery at 7021 Roosevelt Road, switching to catering Sept. 26.

The only things that allowed his homemade-style takeout joint to survive this long? “Hopeless optimism” and a “solid staff,” O’Connor said.

But according to the longtime restaurateur, his business and thousands of others nationwide are facing insurmountable overhead costs due to factors that can’t be blamed on COVID-19.

“We know corporate greed is a huge factor in this,” O’Connor said. “In April ‘21, we started seeing these crazy price increases, beyond the supply chain issues we saw during COVID. At some point you realize this isn’t just inflation or the supply chain. Someone’s getting rich on this plastic that I need.”

Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor sits outside the restaurant in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cost of plastic cups used for cheese dip has skyrocketed, while chicken and potato prices have increased nearly tenfold, according to O’Connor, who even started making his own mayonnaise when prices ballooned for that condiment.

These increases have been felt on the consumer side, with the prices for food “away from home” growing nearly 10% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Meat and poultry prices have increased at a similar rate, federal officials say, though dairy and related products have shot up more than 16%.

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture says this growth is expected to slow down next year, it’ll remain “above historical rates.”

A cook prepares an order at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The pandemic also brought new ways for restaurants to survive, but those created new threats as well. O’Connor said he ditched third-party ordering apps like GrubHub and UberEats because they were inflating his prices up to 30% per order — and then tacking on processing fees.

On top of the cost, O’Connor said he’d spend hours trying to get refunds for orders that were never picked up — often a fruitless endeavor.

“The consumers aren’t winning, the restaurants aren’t winning, but DoorDash is doing great,” O’Connor said.

After his longtime chef left a few months ago, O’Connor said he’s had issues keeping a reliable staff, too. He said he increased wages again last year to compete with corporate chains who he says can offer equal or greater pay for less work.

“I don’t know how to offer that pay and still get people to buy my food,” O’Connor said.

Big Guys Sausage Stand cashier Luis Lopez brings a tray of burgers and fries to Antonio Caldarone, 41, his mother-in-law Jody Weber, 70, and his kids at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Many customers lamented the looming loss of Big Guys’ counter.

Antonio Caldarone, 41, stopped by to say goodbye to the stand Saturday with his 11-year-old daughter Marina on the way to her soccer game.

“Everyone just loves [Big Guys]. It’s been a big part of a lot of people’s lives,” the 15-year resident of Oak Park said. “Chains have their place, but these local places bring character to the community.”

Despite the counter closure, O’Connor said it isn’t the end of the Roosevelt Road storefront’s use.

While no solid plans have been made yet, O’Connor said he wants to collaborate with other local businesses to utilize the counter space, in addition to monthly pop-ups.

Regardless, O’Connor said he’s excited to get back to what started his venture into the food business nearly two decades ago.

“I love catering,” O’Connor said. “It’s something I can have a lot more control of... Running counter service is like a jump ball every day.”

