The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Metro/State News Politics

Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis suffered accidental gunshot wound during gun safety class he taught last week

The daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis was treated last week for a gunshot wound to the leg after it discharged in a class. Last year, Curtis shot himself while cleaning a gun.

By  Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis suffered accidental gunshot wound during gun safety class he taught last week
merlin_109451525.jpg

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting in November. Curtis was teaching a gun safety course last week when his daughter, a participant, was shot in the leg.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.

Curtis was conducting the class Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith Church, 2750 W. Columbus, with his daughter and son in attendance, according to a Chicago police source. Someone handed Curtis’ daughter a Glock 19 and the weapon went off.

The 25-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The shooting was classified as accidental.

The woman initially told investigators that her father had been handling the Glock 19 when it went off, the source said. Her brother said he was handling it, too. It appears the son was actually handing off the gun to his sister when it discharged, the source said.

It’s the second time a member of the Curtis family has suffered an accidental gunshot wound. Last fall, Curtis shot himself in the wrist as he was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue.

He said the accident that required him to undergo minor hand surgery happened while he was helping a neighbor with a firearm that had been “malfunctioning at the gun range.”

Related
Related

In an interview this week with the Sun-Times, Curtis said the incident made him rethink his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as she failed to reach out to him after the accidental shooting.

Curtis has spoken out strongly against the flow of illegal guns into Chicago.

Next Up In News
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
Residents ordered to shelter in place after La Salle chemical plant explosion, blaze
West Ridge YMCA receives $3.75 million in U.S. funds for renovations, possible reopening
Chicago leads nation in 2022 traffic congestion, report says
Northerly Island visitor center serving as temporary housing for migrants
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_01_11_at_9.56.42_PM.png
Crime
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
A year later, the gunman responsible for the death of Javion Ivy has still not been found.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls watch spark fizzle out in an embarrassing loss to the Wizards
The Bulls built a 16-point lead only to watch it disappear quickly in the third quarter because of a series of self-inflicted wounds. That left it up to Zach LaVine to play hero at the last second, falling short in his attempt.
By Joe Cowley
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Tylon Tolliver (1) hits a three against Bloom.
High School Basketball
Tylon Toliver, freshman BJ Powell star as Lincoln-Way East beats Bloom in 2 OT
BJ Powell was feeling it. The freshman had an extra hop in his step and a sparkle in his eyes.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chemical_Plant_Fire_Illinois.jpg
News
Residents ordered to shelter in place after La Salle chemical plant explosion, blaze
La Salle police say a green-colored oxidizer has been released in the area. Residents are warned to avoid touching the substance.
By Allison Novelo
 
merlin_95341799.jpg
Metro/State
West Ridge YMCA receives $3.75 million in U.S. funds for renovations, possible reopening
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky helped secure funds for the High Ridge YMCA, which is now being used to house migrants, two years after the facility was closed to the public.
By Vanessa Lopez
 