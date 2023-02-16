The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Metro/State News Suburban Chicago

4 hurt, 1 critically, by falling tree at Northwestern University campus in Evanston

The tree hurt four people walking on a sidewalk as it fell.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
File photo of the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.

The Northwestern University campus in Evanston.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Four people were hurt, one of them critically, when a tree fell Thursday at Northwestern University’s campus in Evanston.

Police and fire officials responded about noon when the large tree collapsed and struck four people walking on a sidewalk near the 2000 block of Sheridan Road, according to a Tweet from Evanston police.

The Daily Northwestern reported the tree fell between Lunt Hall and the Jacobs Center and a photo showed the trunk resting near benches along a sidewalk.

One person was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said. Two others were taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The fourth person was treated and released at the scene.

Northwestern University officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

