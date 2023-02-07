The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Walmart ‘break-up’ teddy bear rips apart a heart and sings NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’

Humorous or dark? Effective or eruptive? It costs $17.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
A teddy bear sold by Walmart that’s been dubbed the “break-up” bear.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

So cuddly. So twisted.

This relationship-ending Valentine’s Day teddy bear for sale at Walmart could evoke bittersweet tears, laughter or something else completely.

It’s been dubbed the “break-up” bear because it sings the song “Bye Bye Bye” by the 90s boy band NSYNC, it’s decorated in a black T-shirt that proclaims “Bye Bye! and the battery-operated bear is holding a heart that it breaks into two pieces.

The Sun-TImes went to a Walmart in Cicero to see for ourselves and there it was on the shelf for $16.98.

Walmart doesn’t describe the teddy bear as a relationship bludgeoner but on its website claims it is a celebration of love.

“Press the red button on the foot and this plush toy comes to life and sings and dances to the song “Bye Bye Bye”. This brown bear comes decked out in his best Valentine’s Day outfit, a black T-shirt that reads “Bye Bye!” And the red heart comes together to spell Love. This bear is ready to wish your someone special a Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The folks at Walmart didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

However, Walmart did offer a wink of sorts last week by tweeting about the bear: “It is cuter than a breakup text.”

“To receive this would be a very difficult thing,” said Jessica Ashley, a divorce coach from Chicago, who envisioned the bear arriving via the mail along with a note.

“Sometimes it serves us best not to tell someone face to face and maybe a text or this teddy bear is OK. If you both have an understanding it’s coming to a close, and have a sense of humor, then this might be an option for you,” she said.

More likely though, she saw the bear being used as a form of revenge in the era of TikTok videos.

And if the bear is given to someone face to face? 

“Things could escalate,” she said. “I mean, think about: Breaking up with someone. On Valentine’s Day. With a gift from Walmart.”

“I’d rather see a $17 investment in loving yourself. A bottle of moisturizer or a foot massage,” she said. “Each relationship and situation is different, but I always would err on the side of being concise and clear and giving yourself space.”

And when it comes to dealing with vengeful feelings, she said: “I always tell people, the best revenge is doing well outside of a breakup.”

