Saturday, March 25, 2023
CTA employee questioned in death of man at Blue Line station: source

Police said a person was being questioned after a man was found unresponsive in a stairwell landing early Saturday at the LaSalle Street station.

By  Allison Novelo and Tom Schuba
   
Sun-Times file

A Chicago Transit Authority worker was being questioned by police Saturday in the death of a man at a Blue Line station in the Loop.

The 54-year-old man was found unconscious about 4 a.m. Saturday on a stairwell landing at the LaSalle Street station in the 100 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“One person of interest is in police custody and is currently being questioned,” police said.

A law enforcement source told the Sun-Times the person in custody was an employee of the transit agency who was allegedly seen on surveillance video assaulting the man before he was found unconscious.

In an emailed a statement, an agency spokesperson said the “CTA is working closely with Chicago Police regarding an incident last night at the LaSalle Blue Line station involving a CTA employee.”

Area 3 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy expected to be conducted Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

The Latest
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Crime
Chicago firefighter charged with running prostitution business from his apartment
Brendan A. Kennedy-Gasior, 37, faces a felony count of promoting prostitution and was released from custody after posting $500 bond in the case.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Shots fired inside Pullman neighborhood Walmart, but no injuries
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the store Saturday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Florida Atlantic v Kansas State
College Sports
Florida Atlantic holds off Kansas State to reach its first Final Four
Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to win 79-76.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times).
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn ‘in really good place’
White Sox notebook: Vaughn, lineups, Bummer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month in Beverly Hills. The actor&nbsp;was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in New York on Saturday, according to police.
Celebrities
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested, released following alleged assault charge in New York
A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.
By Associated Press
 