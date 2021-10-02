 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘RBG’ directors turn to Julia Child for next feminist love story

Upcoming documentary on the great chef also celebrates her husband Paul, content to stay in the background as she taught French cuisine on TV.

By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
Julia Child and her husband, Paul, are seen in an image from the documentary “Julia.”
Sony Pictures Classics

The label “date movie” hasn’t traditionally been applied much to documentaries, but filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen have twice now made non-fiction films of trailblazing female icons that also happen to be portraits of loving, supportive marriages.

In “RBG,” the 2018 Oscar-nominated bio-documentary of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the filmmakers lingered over the encouraging role of her longtime husband, the lawyer Martin D. Ginsburg. Their latest, “Julia,” is likewise about a pioneering 20th century woman, the adventurous TV chef Julia Child, whose ascent was tenderly and enthusiastically advocated for by her husband, Paul Child. He even wrote a sonnet for her.

For never were there foods, nor were there wines

Whose flavor equals yours for sheer delight.

O luscious dish! O gustatory pleasure!

You satisfy my taste buds beyond measure.

“Feminist love stories are our genre,” Cohen says in an interview alongside West. “ ‘RBG’ was a great date movie. ‘Julia’ is a slightly more expensive date movie because it really needs to be the movie and then a good dinner.”

“Julia,” opening in theaters Nov. 5, is an affectionate and flavorful tribute to a beloved culinary figure. The film surveys a life that found fame relatively late. Child was nearly 50 by the time her debut cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” was released in 1961. Her career on TV, beginning with an omelet on Boston’s WGBH, came the year after. There and beyond, Child was a charismatic, 6-foot-2-inch exception to a male-dominated cooking world and a carefree antidote to the force-fed image of the TV-dinner-cooking ‘50s housewife.

Her husband, a former diplomat, contentedly took a background role. In “The French Chef Cookbook,” Julia Child wrote: “Paul Child, the man who is always there: porter, dishwasher, official photographer, mushroom dicer and onion chopper, editor, fish illustrator, manager, taster, idea man, resident poet, and husband.”

“Julia” is only set partly among the pots and pans (and heaps of butter) that made Child famous. (The filmmakers even built a replica of her kitchen to make and photograph some of her best-known dishes.) But the heart of “Julia” may lie outside the kitchen in capturing her larger life and passions. Over time, she spoke more openly about her political beliefs.

Child wrote a letter in 1982 that was sent to Planned Parenthood donors. It read: “Few politicians will take the risk of publicly supporting either contraception or abortion — and who is ‘for abortion’ anyway? We are concerned with freedom of choice.”

“What Julia did at the time was pretty risky. This was not a time when celebrities or celebrity chefs were going out of their way to take positions that were controversial,” says West. “Julia was very confident in her beliefs and determined to bring her celebrity to something she truly believed in.”

For West and Cohen, “Julia” is only part of their output following “RBG,” a blockbuster documentary that collected more than $14 million in ticket sales. Their “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” released Friday on Amazon Prime Video, profiles a pivotal but sometimes overlooked activist and writer who helped lay the legal framework for both the civil rights and women’s rights movements.

“There is just a huge landscape of women out there whose stories haven’t been adequately told,” says West. “It’s frankly an opportunity for us to tell these stories.”

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

Why Matt Nagy is facing the most important game of his Bears career

He could have chosen to be bold and stake his reputation on a banged-up Andy Dalton or a still-reeling Justin Fields for the most critical game of his career. Instead, Nagy decided to act as though the injury report was deciding for him.

By Patrick Finley

2 killed, 16 wounded — including 2 teens — in Chicago shootings Friday

A SWAT team responded after a person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout about 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 wounded in 2 separate shootings around the same time in West Town, West Garfield Park

Two men, 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk about 1:35 a.m. when they were both shot in the leg in the 2100 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Around the same time, a man was standing outside in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when he was shot in the back, abdomen and arm, police said.

By Mohammad Samra

Man shot in Douglas drive-by

The 37-year-old was standing outside about 12:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

What will it take for Sky to make it to the WNBA Finals?

The Sky were able to make WNBA MVP, Jonquel Jones, appear mortal Thursday night holding her to four points on two of nine made shot attempts. Still, they gave up 12 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded 39-26.

By Annie Costabile